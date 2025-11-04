There are some interesting calls for fantasy football managers at running back, and the same goes for quarterbacks. But for those leagues still using kickers, here are the rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

One of the best weapons in the league, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, won’t be available this week because of the bye. So who will step into the No. 1 spot?

Top Fantasy Football kickers

Let’s roll with Cameron Dicker of the Chargers in this spot. The Steelers' defense looked a lot better last week, and it should be able to stop a few drives by Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

But the best thing is the Chargers will move the football. So they should get Dicker into position for kicks. Dicker finished No. 3 and No. 5 in the last two weeks, and he slotted at No. 2 in Week 6. He’s a good option.

Earlier this year, Dicker became the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He made 94 of his first 100 attempts, and said the notoriety was fun, according to Chargers.com.

“It's cool,” Dickler said. “In the moment, it's a cool thing, and it's going to be a huge honor for me. But at the same time, I'm hoping this is the first of many kicks. We got a lot more coming hopefully down the line, so continuing to build on previous seasons and try continue success.”

He’s 20 of 21 this season, and there’s a comfort zone knowing your kicker won’t give you negative points.

So who is second-best to Dicker this week? It’s the guy on the other sideline, Steelers’ kicker Chris Boswell, who is 16 of 18 on teh season. Better yet, Boswell is 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. So he gives a boost to teams who give bonus points for longer kicks.

Special teams coordinator Danny Smith said it succinctly, according to post-gazette.com.

“He’s good, [and] he’s strong. He’s detailed. The mechanics are outstanding,” Smith said. “Nothing’s too big for him.”

Yep. That’s what you want as a fantasy kicker.

Other standouts

Article Continues Below

It’s not a bad idea to check out Michael Badgley of the Colts. The Falcons’ defense is good enough to get a few stops, and the Colts’ offense fell off pace last week. There could be opportunities for field goals this week.

Another good option is Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Texans. He has three misses on the season, but they’ve all been from distance with a 5-of-8 mark from 50-plus. The Jaguars have a competent enough defense to stop the Texans offense, which could be without quarterback C.J. Stroud, according to the Texans’ YouTube page via Yahoo.com.

“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Ryans told reporters. “We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses throughout the week.”

Kicker to avoid

This is a good week to shy away from Lions’ kicker Jake Bates. It’s hard to imagine the Commanders forcing any field goals from the Lions. The Commanders are much more likely to give up touchdowns, and the Lions love to go for it in plus territory. Against a poor defense, that fourth-down tendency is likely to be highlighted.

Fantasy Football sleepers

A good player to target is Eddy Pineiro of the 49ers. He faces a tough Rams defense, and the 49ers are likely going to take whatever points they can get.

Also, Jason Myers of the Seahawks is a good sleeper. The Seahawks looked like world beaters against the Commanders. But they will get slowed down by the Cardinals’ improving defense. That’s a good unit that stopped the Cowboys’ offense for the most part. Field goals should be available for Myers.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Kicker Rankings

1. Cameron Dicker (LAC) vs. PIT

2. Chris Boswell (PIT) at LAC

3. Michael Badgley (IND) vs. ATL

4. Ka’imi Fairbairn (HOU) vs. JAC

5. Eddy Pineiro (SF) vs. LAR

6. Jason Myers (SEA) vs. ARI

7. Cairo Santos (CHI) vs. NYG

8. Chase McLaughlin (TB) vs. NE

9. Tyler Loop (BAL) at MIN

10. Matt Prater (BUF) at MIA

11. Brandon McManus (GB) vs. PHI

12. Will Reichard (MIN) vs. BAL

13. Jake Bates (DET) at WAS

14. Will Lutz (DEN) vs. LV

15. Cam Little (JAC) at HOU