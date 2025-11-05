The NFL fantasy football landscape continues to heat up as we enter Week 10 of the 2025 season. Of course, quarterback decisions will be very critical. With bye weeks limiting options and several signal-callers dealing with inconsistent form, finding the right starter can mean the difference between victory and disappointment. Dual-threat quarterbacks continue to dominate fantasy headlines. Meanwhile, veteran passers try to stabilize shaky offenses. Whether you’re streaming a replacement or setting your lineup around an elite arm, Week 10 offers both enticing matchups and hidden pitfalls.

As the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs take their byes, fantasy football managers will be without stalwarts like Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco, and Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, the return of the Eagles, Browns, Buccaneers, and Jets from their bye injects much-needed firepower back into the fantasy quarterback pool.

Ahead of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which QBs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ CHI)

Jaxson Dart continues to be one of fantasy football’s most intriguing storylines. In Week 9, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Dart also added 56 yards and another score on the ground. His dual-threat ability has helped mask New York’s offensive inconsistencies, as he’s now logged five rushing touchdowns in six starts.

Yes, his supporting cast leaves much to be desired. That said, his rushing volume gives him one of the safest fantasy football floors among mid-tier quarterbacks. On the other end, the Bears’ defense has improved. Still, they surrender chunk plays to mobile quarterbacks. If you’re looking for a high-upside streaming option, Dart’s combination of passing touch and red-zone running makes him a legitimate start in Week 10.

JJ McCarthy, MIN (vs. BAL)

JJ McCarthy’s passing stats don’t jump off the page. In fact, he has thrown for 158 yards or fewer in all three starts. However, his legs have kept him fantasy football relevant. With two rushing touchdowns in three games, McCarthy offers sneaky value in formats that reward ground production.

Now, he faces a Baltimore defense that has been inconsistent against mobile passers. With that, McCarthy could once again post QB1-level numbers if he adds a rushing score. Throw in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as his top weapons, and McCarthy becomes a viable start in deeper leagues. He’s still volatile, but his ceiling this week is worth chasing.

Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. ARI)

Sam Darnold has quietly been one of fantasy football’s most reliable quarterbacks this season. With three top-10 finishes and three additional weeks in the QB18–QB24 range, Darnold provides a steady floor with occasional breakout potential.

He’ll face an Arizona defense that ranks among the league’s top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Context matters, though. Most of those matchups have come against run-heavy opponents. Darnold’s rhythm with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a balanced offense anchored by two dependable running backs should help him stay efficient. Pencil him in as a safe mid-tier QB2 with top-10 upside if the Seahawks’ offense clicks.

Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ LAC)

Aaron Rodgers remains a steady, if unspectacular, fantasy football option. Against the Colts, he posted 203 yards and a touchdown in controlled, mistake-free play. Rodgers’ upcoming matchup against a struggling Chargers defense could push him into QB1 territory.

Note that the Steelers’ defense has forced Rodgers into more aggressive game scripts. That might actually benefit his fantasy output. Expect Pittsburgh to air it out against Los Angeles. This would give Rodgers a chance to pile up yardage and touchdowns. He’s not flashy, but he’s a strong streaming option in single-QB leagues and a clear start in Superflex formats.

Other Starts: Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. PIT); Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NE)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Drake Maye, NE (@ TB)

Drake Maye has flashed NFL-level poise and touch. However, fantasy football managers might want to tap the brakes in Week 10. Despite throwing for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against Atlanta, Maye faces a far tougher challenge against a disciplined Tampa Bay defense that thrives at home.

The Patriots’ conservative offensive approach and Maye’s limited rushing production cap his upside. Yes, he’s been efficient. That said, he’s not producing enough big plays to justify starting him in standard leagues. In Week 10, consider him a bench option unless you’re desperate at quarterback.

Daniel Jones, IND (vs. ATL)

Daniel Jones’ fantasy football roller coaster finally dipped in Week 9. Despite throwing for 342 yards and a touchdown, his five turnovers crushed what could have been a strong outing. Now, Jones heads to Germany to face a Falcons defense that’s allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Given his turnover issues and Atlanta’s knack for forcing mistakes, Jones is a risky play in Week 10. The Colts’ offense can move the ball. However, if Jones can’t protect it, he could easily finish outside the top 20 at his position. Fade him in all but the deepest leagues.

Bryce Young, CAR (vs. NO)

Bryce Young’s stat line from Week 9 (102 yards, one interception, and just two rushing attempts) was as underwhelming as it gets. Returning from an ankle injury, Young looked tentative and relied heavily on short, low-risk throws.

The Saints’ defense also ranks among the top units against opposing quarterbacks. Their pass rush could cause serious problems for Carolina’s protection. Unless you’re in a two-QB league, Young belongs on the bench. His floor remains dangerously low, and his ceiling doesn’t justify the risk.

Other Sits: Jacoby Brissett, ARI (@ SEA); Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. BUF)

Trust mobility, fade volatility

As the fantasy playoff picture takes shape, quarterbacks who can contribute on the ground are becoming invaluable. Dual-threat passers offer both stability and upside in an unpredictable fantasy landscape. Meanwhile, turnover-prone players like Daniel Jones or low-volume passers such as Bryce Young are simply too risky in pivotal matchups.

If you’re streaming, Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers offer veteran steadiness with favorable matchups. As always, though, follow the golden fantasy rule: prioritize consistency over name recognition. Week 10 could be the week your quarterback call determines whether your playoff dreams stay alive or fade away.