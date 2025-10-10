While some fantasy football managers are worrying about their bad beats, others have a specific plan to make sure their lineup is strong from quarterback to defense. And here are last-minute fantasy football streaming options for defense and special teams in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Sometimes plans have to change based on available players. That can be problematic for defensive units because sometimes one player missing can make a huge difference. And there are other times when a key player goes out, and the defense adjusts its approach and still turns in a gem.

Or think of how the offense approaches a defense with injuries. The offense may get more aggressive, which might allow the defense to make a big play. So it’s tough for fantasy managers.

The Broncos are safe because of Nik Bonitto

With a player like Bonitto, the Broncos are one of the safest fantasy picks from week to week. He gives the team a chance for a big play every week.

And consider this, too. The AFC West suddenly doesn’t look as offensively daunting as it once did. The Chiefs aren’t the Chiefs, and the Chargers are an offensive line mess. And the Raiders don’t scare teams.

Bonitto’s teammates see his impact, according to denverbroncos.com.

“He's awesome, in every sense of the word,” linebacker Jonathon Cooper said. “I think he's the best pass-rusher. I've said this before, he's been [on] top of this league for a while. His instincts are off the charts. His get-off. The way he plays the game, the way he approaches [it]. … He's smart out there. [And] he's a great teammate. He's a great dude. You live right and you do things right, the success comes. Everything that he's doing, man, more power to him. I couldn't be more happy, more proud of my guy.”

And so, even across the pond, the Broncos are a safe pick for Week 6. The Jets' offense is reasonable. And quarterback Justin Fields can make plays. But the Jets won’t be able to move the ball consistently. And when they get impatient, the Broncos will pounce.

The Colts are a good choice if Kyler Murray is out

The Cardinals indeed have a capable backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. However, the team has lost three games in a row and desperately needs a win.

That will put too much pressure on a backup quarterback to try to do things outside of his comfort zone. And when that happens, the defense can exploit and make splash plays.

However, the Colts are approaching the game as if Murray will play, according to Colts.com.

“We're just going to keep preparing like he's going to play,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “You don't know until he's ruled out.”

But if Murray does play, the Colts are less attractive because of his unique style.

Article Continues Below

“You got to continue to rush because he loves to extend plays,” Buckner said. “That's been his entire career – getting outside of the pocket and extending plays. It's not fair to the back end having to cover for so long. So as a rush group, we've got to do a really good job with our rush lanes and keeping our eyes on the quarterback when we're rushing, covering each other, and continuing to just rush all the way through the down.”

But it doesn’t mean you can’t take a chance on the Colts. The defense is solid for this kind of matchup.

“I think we established that we're disciplined,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I think that we play for each other. I think we play fast. I think we play physical, and then we take the ball away. I think we just make timely plays to help our team win.”

What about rolling the dice with the Raiders?

Yes, there’s a gamble here. The Raiders had a good game in Week 1, but since then, they’ve been defense No. 19, 27, 22, and 28. And they have only two sacks over three weeks.

However, they have Maxx Crosby. The edge rusher is still making plays, and facing a struggling rookie quarterback in Cam Ward could give Crosby a chance to have his best game of the year.

They certainly have a hungry approach, according to reviewjournal.com.

“I’m so tired — I’m trying to be mindful of my language — of talking about whatever it is we got to do,” Graham said. “You just have to make it happen. You got to take the ball away. However it happens, that’s what we got to do.”

Graham said he is trying to get in the players’ heads on this approach, according to Sports Illustrated.

“That's how I'm talking to them,” Graham said of the turnover mindset. “You can see my whole mood and demeanor change. Done talking. We got to do. We're unlucky. I mean, the language I would use right now, F that. But no, we got to do. Just win, baby. You just got to do it. That's what we got to do.”