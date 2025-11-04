Heading into Week 10, fantasy football managers have plenty to juggle. The Browns, Jets, Eagles, and Buccaneers are back from their byes. They should bring reinforcements like Dallas Goedert and Cade Otton back into lineups. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, Titans, Chiefs, and Bengals are out. That leaves major gaps for those missing stars like Travis Kelce, Jake Ferguson, and Noah Fant. Add in lingering injuries, and it’s clear that this is another week where matchup savvy and lineup discipline could separate contenders from pretenders.

Key insights

Welcome back, Brock Bowers. After missing a month with a knee injury, the fantasy football phenom roared back into action in Week 9 against the Jaguars. It was the top fantasy outing of any player in Week 9. His return reasserted the position’s potential to win you a week outright.

Week 9 reminded us just how volatile yet rewarding the tight end position can be. Beyond Bowers’ heroics, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, and Colston Loveland also posted huge weeks. In other words, you can’t afford to ignore this position.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings entering Week 10 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 10 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Trey McBride, ARI (@ SEA)

Trey McBride hauled in five of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s 27–17 victory over the Cowboys. The score marked his fourth touchdown in three games. It came just a week after he posted a career-best multi-touchdown outing against the Packers. Once known for his red-zone struggles early in his career, McBride has clearly turned that around. He has become a reliable scoring threat and a consistent PPR standout. With this performance, he joined Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least five receptions in 10 straight games. The 25-year-old will look to extend his remarkable streak when the Cardinals face the Seahawks in Sunday’s divisional clash.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ MIA)

Dalton Kincaid has officially entered fantasy football stardom. In Buffalo’s 28–21 win over Kansas City, he caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He led the team in receiving and continuing to build chemistry with Josh Allen. His route participation and target share have steadily climbed along with his production.

Meanwhile, Miami’s defense has surrendered over 65 yards per game to the position. With Buffalo’s offense rediscovering balance and Kincaid thriving as Allen’s intermediate go-to, expect another strong outing.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ GB)

If you’re searching for touchdown efficiency, look no further than Dallas Goedert. In Week 9’s 38–20 win over the Giants, Goedert made the most of limited opportunities. He caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and two touchdowns. His rapport with Jalen Hurts continues to shine in the red zone. That's where he’s been targeted on 25 percent of Hurts’ inside-the-10 attempts this year.

Yes, his volume can fluctuate depending on game flow. That said, the Eagles’ play-action-heavy attack creates prime scoring chances for their tight end. Against the Packers, Goedert remains a low-end TE1 with strong touchdown upside.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

AJ Barner, SEA (vs. ARI)

AJ Barner’s box score won’t wow anyone. He had three catches for 24 yards and a rushing touchdown in Week 9. However, his expanding role in Seattle’s offense shouldn’t go unnoticed. With Cooper Kupp sidelined, the Seahawks have increased their usage of two-tight-end sets. That creates more opportunities for Barner to see red-zone looks.

Note that Arizona’s defense ranks 29th against tight ends. This is, therefore, a favorable matchup. If you’re streaming at the position or missing Travis Kelce due to the bye, Barner is a sneaky one-week plug-in. He could deliver solid TE2 value with touchdown potential.

Pat Freiermuth, PIT (@ LAC)

It’s been a slow burn for Pat Freiermuth. However, signs of life are finally emerging. He caught three of four targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 27–20 win over Indianapolis. That marked his second score in three games.

The Chargers have been generous to tight ends all season, too. They rank bottom 10 in receptions allowed to the position. With the Steelers offense showing improved balance, Freiermuth profiles as a steady low-end TE1/high-end TE2.

Cade Otton, TB (vs. NE)

If you’re scouring the waiver wire for a tight end streamer, Cade Otton deserves your attention. Since Week 5, Otton has averaged nearly 60 receiving yards per game and a 19 percent target share. He has quietly produced top-12 fantasy football numbers during that stretch.

Meanwhile, New England’s defense has been stingy. Still, their linebackers have struggled in coverage against athletic tight ends. Otton’s steady involvement and favorable matchup make him a viable one-week rental for anyone desperate at the position.

Injury and bye-week fallout

The tight end pool takes a hit this week with the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs all on bye. This means no Ferguson, Kelce, Fant, or David Martin-Robinson. Fantasy football managers will also need to monitor injuries to Cole Kmet (ankle), Tucker Kraft (knee), Will Dissly (shoulder), and Daniel Bellinger (neck).

Keep a close eye on Friday’s practice reports and late-week updates, especially for players returning from injury. Tight ends often thrive on rhythm and red-zone chemistry, both of which can suffer after missed time.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Greg Dulcich, MIA (vs. BUF)

19. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs. PHI)

18. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (@ LAC)

17. Cade Otton, TB (vs. NE)

16. AJ Barner, SEA (vs. ARI)

15. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. BAL)

14. Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. DET)

13. Mark Andrews, BAL (@ MIN)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. IND)

11. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. JAX)

10. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. ATL)

9. George Kittle, SF (vs. LAR)

8. Harold Fannin, CLE (@ NYJ)

7. Colston Loveland, CHI (vs. NYG)

6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ GB)

5. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ WAS)

4. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ MIA)

3. Oronde Gadsden, LAC (vs. PIT)

2. Trey McBride, ARI (@ SEA)

1. Brock Bowers, LV (@ DEN)

Bottom line

Bowers’ triumphant return reshuffled the tight end landscape. However, it also reminded fantasy football managers that elite talent at this position can still be a weekly cheat code. Behind him, McBride and Kincaid continue to prove that youth and opportunity go hand in hand. Meanwhile, veterans like Goedert and Freiermuth remain steady contributors.

For those streaming or replacing injured players, Barner and Otton offer short-term solutions with upside. Remember that as byes and injuries pile up, the key is to chase usage, red-zone targets, and matchups.