Running backs remain the heart of fantasy football. In Week 10 of the 2025 season, choosing the right one could be the difference between victory and heartbreak. With bye weeks hitting hard and injuries continuing to shuffle depth charts, fantasy managers are once again faced with tricky lineup decisions.

The Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs are on their bye. This means fantasy football lineups will miss key names like Javonte Williams, Chase Brown, and Isiah Pacheco. Meanwhile, teams like the Browns, Jets, Eagles, and Buccaneers return to action. They bring back names like Breece Hall and Rachaad White. Remember, though, that not all are great options this week.

Ahead of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which RBs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Kyle Monangai, CHI (vs. NYG)

Kyle Monangai delivered a statement performance in Week 9. He rushed 26 times for 176 yards and caught three of five targets for 22 more in the Bears’ 47–42 shootout win over Cincinnati. With both D’Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back) sidelined, Monangai seized the opportunity. He exploded behind an improved offensive line. His 39-yard burst highlighted his blend of patience and power, proving he can handle a full workload.

Chicago may not rush either Swift or Johnson back with Monangai rolling. This is especially true with another soft matchup ahead against the Giants’ struggling run defense. Expect another high-volume RB2 performance with RB1 upside in Week 10.

JK Dobbins, DEN (vs. LV)

It’s been a long road back for JK Dobbins. However, he finally looks like the explosive runner fantasy football managers remember. He’s averaging over five yards per carry this season, helping rejuvenate Denver’s backfield. The problem? His lack of passing-game involvement limits his weekly ceiling.

Still, game script is on his side this week. The Raiders rank in the bottom third of the league in rushing yards allowed per game. If the Broncos play with a lead, Dobbins could see 18+ carries. Yes, he’s touchdown-dependent. That said, everything about this matchup suggests a bounce-back performance. Pencil him in as a strong RB2 play with upside.

TreVeyon Henderson, NE (@ TB)

TreVeyon Henderson continues to gain traction in New England’s offense. Week 9 was another step forward. He logged 14 carries for 55 yards and caught four of six targets for 32 yards. With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) sidelined, Henderson set career highs in carries and total touches.

Even if Stevenson returns, Henderson’s recent workload indicates he’s carved out a consistent role. Against a Buccaneers defense that’s been surprisingly generous to opposing backs, Henderson profiles as a flex-worthy play in PPR leagues.

De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. BUF)

Few running backs are as electric as De’Von Achane. He continues to thrive despite Miami’s offensive inconsistencies. In Week 9, he rushed 14 times for 67 yards and caught six of 10 targets for 39 more. His combination of burst and receiving usage keeps his floor safe in PPR formats, even in difficult matchups.

On the other end, the Bills have struggled to contain versatile running backs who can operate in space. That is exactly Achane’s specialty. Expect another balanced, high-efficiency game where his dual-threat ability keeps him firmly in RB1 territory.

Other Starts: James Cook, BUF (@ MIA); Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. NO)

Sit ’Em

Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. CLE)

Yes, Breece Hall just dropped big numbers in one of his best games of the season back in Week 8. Do not be fooled, though. That was against a Bengals defense that’s been hemorrhaging production to running backs all year. Now, he faces the polar opposite.

The Browns boast arguably the NFL’s toughest front seven. They’ve held stars like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and De’Von Achane all under 40 yards rushing. Hall’s receiving ability gives him some safety net value. Still, the Jets’ offense is likely to stall repeatedly against this elite defense. If you have other options, bench him this week or brace for a major drop-off.

Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ DEN)

Ashton Jeanty bounced back in Week 9 with 89 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville. However, that momentum could be short-lived. Sure, his receiving usage (five catches for 47 yards) salvaged his fantasy football score. On the flip side, his 3.2 yards per carry highlight ongoing struggles behind Las Vegas’ shaky offensive line.

This week, he faces a Denver defense that has quietly become one of the league’s stingiest against the run. The Broncos are allowing just 3.8 yards per carry over the past month. They have given up only one rushing touchdown in their last four games. Jeanty’s volume keeps him on the RB2 radar. However, he’s better left on the bench in standard formats.

Rachaad White, TB (vs. NE)

Rachaad White continues to see volume. Still, efficiency remains a glaring issue. Against the Saints, he tallied 15 touches for 61 total yards, ceding the spotlight to Sean Tucker.

With Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) possibly returning this week, White’s workload could shrink significantly. Even if Irving sits another week, New England’s defense has allowed just 3.7 yards per carry to opposing backs. That makes this a poor spot to rely on White.

Other Sits: Jordan Mason, MIN (vs. BAL); Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (vs. DET)

Final thoughts

Fantasy football is often about timing. Of course, Week 10 is no exception. Kyle Monangai and De’Von Achane are clear starts thanks to favorable matchups and explosive potential. Manwhile, JK Dobbins and TreVeyon Henderson offer dependable workloads with upside. Conversely, Breece Hall and Rachaad White face brutal defensive fronts that could tank their fantasy output.

As the fantasy postseason looms, do not be afraid to bench a big name or ride the hot hand. In Week 10, the smart, matchup-based moves could be what keeps your championship dreams alive.