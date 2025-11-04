We are nine full weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and with that, you are eight weeks into your fantasy football season. Injuries have ravaged the fantasy football landscape so far, but you can catch back up to your leaguemates – or stay ahead of them – with these Week 10 waiver wire pickups.

Injuries continue to rock your lineups, as Jayden Daniels and Tucker Kraft were likely both lost for the rest of the year. Losing two key players at two key positions is a tough thing to rebound from, but Week 10 prep is a great time to pick up the pieces and move forward.

The following list (except for one) includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. Heading into Week 9, try your best to button up the edges of your roster as you look to start the season strong

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

49.1% Rostered

With James Conner out for the rest of the year and the offense now relying on Bam Knight as their RB1, the Arizona Cardinals will likely look to feed Trey Benson a heavy dose of carries when he returns from the injury reserve. Having suffered a knee injury in Week 4, Benson has missed every game since, but has been ramping up for his return.

This addition is more so for planning ahead, as he is not expected to return in Week 10, but in order to stand out among your league-mates, targeting Benson a week early can give you an advantage.

2. RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

43.9% Rostered

The Tony Pollard experiment for the Tennessee Titans has not been off to a strong start this year, and the return of Tyjae Spears from injury has given this backfield a nice injection of talent. Spears is the more explosive option of the two and is better suited in the passing game, having recorded three-plus receptions in each of his past four games.

With TEN facing more passing scripts, often playing from behind, Spears has a safer floor than most running backs available for your Week 10 waiver wire pickups.

3. WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

51.9% Rostered

There may have been a changing of the guard for the Denver Broncos at wide receiver, as Troy Franklin has slowly been cutting more and more into Courtland Sutton’s WR1 role. Franklin has earned at least six targets in six games this year, including 28 targets over the past three weeks.

Is there a new WR1 in Denver? – Courtland Sutton: 62 targets, 38 rec, 566 yards, 4 TD, 804 air yards, 3 end zone targets – Troy Franklin: 64 targets, 37 rec, 385 yards, 4 TD, 811 air yards, 6 end zone targets Franklin leads in target/air yard share and end zone targets — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 3, 2025

As Denver continues to factor into the AFC playoff race, look for Franklin to offer a solid WR3/FLEX floor with a high upside as a top member of the Broncos' passing attack.

4. QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

41.9% Rostered

Sam Darnold has been the waiver wire darling at the quarterback position this year, and his performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 9 was a perfect example of what he can do for your fantasy football rosters.

Darnold threw four touchdowns on a really impressive night for the SEA offense, and Darnold’s relationship with Jaxon Smith-Njigba has only been growing as the season has progressed. With matchups against the Cardinals, Titans, and Minnesota Vikings upcoming, Darnold has quite a few favorable matchups that should allow him to continue to put up QB1 numbers.

5. WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

7.3% Rostered

In Cooper Kupp’s absence, Colorado State rookie Tory Horton stepped up in a big way for the Seahawks in Week 9, hauling in two touchdowns. Horton has impressed in a small workload in his first season, as he only has 161 receiving yards but has found the end zone five times.

With Kupp’s health a big uncertainty, look for Horton to continue to grow in his role as a secondary target for Darnold. If your bench needs a depth piece added, Horton should be your top target.

6. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

23.6% Rostered

Colston Loveland finally broke out in a big way for the Chicago Bears, as he recorded the first 100-yard performance by a rookie tight end since Mike Ditka did, all the way back in 1961. Loveland’s breakout performance fits the bill of a post-bye week bump, as the Bears are looking to lean more into their youth on offense.

If your roster needs a starting TE to fill the gap left by Kraft, Loveland needs to be your top target for your Week 10 waiver wire pickups.

7. WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

5.1% Rostered

With Travis Hunter being placed on the IR and Brian Thomas Jr. injuring his ankle in Week 9, Parker Washington now looks to be the WR1 for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the health of Thomas heading into Week 10 is still up in the air, Washington will be stepping into a fantasy-relevant role on the JAX offense.

While a Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans isn’t favorable for Washington, he has a chance to offer FLEX value for your fantasy football roster heading into next week and beyond.

8. RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

9.1% Rostered

Coming out of their bye week, the New York Jets are 1-7 on the season and not looking to do much the rest of the year. Frequently named in trade discussions leading up to this year’s trade deadline, running back Breece Hall could be a hot commodity for teams looking to add a proven running back.

Even if Hall remains with the Jets, Isaiah Davis has stepped into the backup role behind Hall, offering some fantasy value. In Week 8, Davis put up his best game this year, racking up over 100 all-purpose yards on 12 touches, including five receptions. The Jets will likely look to feature Davis more as the season progresses, so get out ahead of things before that happens and add Davis to your Week 10 waiver wire pickups.

9. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

25.6% Rostered

The Green Bay Packers, after losing Kraft to a torn ACL, will need to head back to the drawing board for how they plan to move the ball on offense. The return of Christian Watson from his own torn ACL is a much-needed addition to the GB offense, and the hope is that he can help stretch the field as a vertical threat for Jordan Love.

Expecting weekly WR2 numbers isn’t realistic, especially with how the Green Bay passing attack operates, but Watson absolutely can factor into your weekly FLEX conversation, and he is rostered in just over a quarter of all ESPN rosters.

10. RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

4.5% Rostered

The final player in the Week 10 waiver wire pickups is Devin Singletary, who is now the RB2 for the New York Giants after the season-ending injury to Cam Skattebo. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. assuming the starting role, Singletary will play the backup role, but if Week 9 is any sign of things to come, he might factor more into the gameplan than expected.

Tracy was inefficient against the San Francisco 49ers, with Singletary earning more carries and overall touches than the starter. While Tracy will likely still earn the starter’s workload, Singletary should see enough work to be an RB3/bye week fill-in for your fantasy football roster.