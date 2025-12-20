With the 2025-26 regular season nearing an end, it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have found their new starting kicker for the long haul. After playing just three games with the franchise, Charlie Smyth is getting a new contract with the club.

Smyth, who is 24 years old, agreed to a three-year deal with the Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The decision comes after the Irish kicker made his NFL debut in November.

“Saints kicker Charlie Smyth, a former Gaelic football player from Northern Ireland who made his NFL debut last month, now has signed a three-year contract with New Orleans, per his agent Paul Sheehy.”

His three games with the Saints have been solid, as Smyth has flashed some potential during his first year in the league. He's managed to make four out of his five field goal attempts, while going 100% in extra point attempts. Charlie Smyth has also recorded 14 kick-offs with four touchbacks.

