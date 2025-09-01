The 2025 NFL season is about to begin, and fantasy football managers around the world are rejoicing. With your draft behind you, your decision at quarterback is likely already made. But if you can find an advantage on the waiver wire early in the season, it could bring you a championship. The first fantasy football quarterback rankings are here ahead of Week 1.

Last year, it was a contentious battle between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen for the top spot in the rankings. Neither MVP candidate got a difference-making target this offseason, but they are healthy coming into the season. They square off against each other on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, which could decide the top spot next week.

But for now, let's get the fantasy football season started with the Week 1 quarterback rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 1

Lamar Jackson starts the 2025 season with the top spot in the quarterback rankings. The Ravens quarterback dominated in the passing game last year, with career-highs in yards, 4,172, and touchdowns, 41. That was in addition to 915 yards on the ground with four more scores. With Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely, and Mark Andrews all returning, Jackson is primed for a big year.

Josh Allen comes in at number two, just behind Jackson, despite winning MVP last year. The Bills' weapons on paper fall short of Baltimore's, which means Jackson comes in just ahead. But Allen is a dominant runner as well, with the red zone advantage over Jackson. Fantasy football managers had a tough decision in the early rounds when these two were available, but there was no wrong choice.

Most ADP services have Jayden Daniels as the third-best quarterback, but there is only one quarterback who caused a rule change meeting this offseason. Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP and did not get the tush push taken away from him. The Eagles are going to push him into the end zone a lot this year, so get the fantasy points for it.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 1

Justin Fields is the new starting quarterback of the New York Jets and should continue his solid fantasy football career. His lackluster NFL career scares some managers from drafting him. While it is true that the Jets are going to run the ball this year, Fields' legs will be a part of that. Trusting him against the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is not a stretch at all in Week 1.

There was a lot of preseason hype around the Denver Broncos, but not a lot of fantasy football hype around Bo Nix. The second-year quarterback is getting Drew Brees comparisons from Sean Peyton and has a solid offense around him. And if that wasn't enough, they are playing the lowly Tennessee Titans in Week 1. This is the week to lock Nix into your lineup.

Another quarterback who changed teams this offseason, Geno Smith, is worth a start in fantasy football. The New England Patriots did not have a stout defense last year and could be without Christian Gonzalez in Week 1. While Smith is not a starting-level quarterback in fantasy, he could be a solid option for Week 1 if you are in a two-QB league.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 1

Bryce Young undeniably got better as the 2024 season went along. But it is fair for fantasy football managers to see it play out one time this year before locking him into the lineup. What he put on tape in his first season was dreadful, and he has put up enough good fantasy performances to earn a starting spot. It is possible that all the pieces click in Carolina, but don't bet on that in Week 1.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson may be an elite combination for years to come. But in their first week together against a strong Minnesota Vikings defense, it makes the most sense to bench the Chicago Bears quarterback in Week 1. Williams was dreadful in fantasy football last year, and there is no guarantee Luther Burden changes things in the receiver room. Wait and see how this one plays out.

Daniel Jones is the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback. They play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, who are not known for their terrorizing defense. But there is nothing to be excited about in Indy this year. They do not have the weapons, have a dreadful offensive line, and should not be very good. Don't play Jones in fantasy football in Week 1.

Fantasy Football quarterback rankings for Week 1

24. Bryce Young, CAR (@ JAX)

23. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v CAR)

22. Drake Maye, NE (v LV)

21. Caleb Williams, CHI (v MIN)

20. Geno Smith, LV (@ NE)

19. Brock Purdy, SF (@ SEA)

18. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ IND)

17. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ LAR)

16. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ PHI)

15. Bo Nix, DEN (v TEN)

14. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v HOU)

13. Sam Darnold, SEA (v SF)

12. Jordan Love, GB (v DET)

11. Jared Goff, DET (@ GB)

10. Justin Fields, NYJ (v PIT)

9. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v LAC (Brazil))

8. Justin Herbert, LAC (v KC (Brazil))

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ ATL)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ NO)

5. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ CLE)

4. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v NYG)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v LAC)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (v BAL)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ BUF)