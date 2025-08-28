Daniel Jones will begin the 2025 season as the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, and general manager Chris Ballard took the opportunity to emphasize why the veteran earned the job. In his first press conference after the announcement, Ballard underlined that the Colts’ quarterback decision was based on performance, not a lack of confidence in Anthony Richardson.

“At the end of the day, Daniel won the job. Does that mean we're down on Anthony? No. But I don't want to dismiss that Daniel's had a good run here.” Ballard said, according to Colts Wire, highlighting Jones’ steady showing over the summer and his ability to bring consistency to the position.

Ballard compared Jones’ role to what Alex Smith provided during his time in Kansas City. The GM noted that Smith was “the ultimate professional day in and day out” and that Jones reminds him of that same approach. The Colts believe the quarterback’s training camp performance demonstrated he can deliver stability on a roster that is already well built. For Indianapolis, factors like ball placement, line-of-scrimmage reads, and overall offensive operation were decisive in the choice, beyond simple passing or touchdown statistics.

Still, much of the attention remains on Richardson, and Ballard directly addressed speculation about his future, making it clear that the Colts have no plans to move him. When asked about a possible trade, Ballard responded firmly:

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, no, but we're not trading him.” He also emphasized that Richardson continues to grow, even while preparing as a backup. “I'm proud of Anthony, of where he's at, how far he's come,” Ballard said, according to Colts.com, pointing to the value of developing behind a veteran and learning without the same pressure of being the starter.

The GM added that he is proud of Richardson’s resilience, especially given the challenges of adapting to the NFL. He noted that many quarterbacks need time to adjust and mentioned examples of players who managed to bounce back after difficult starts. Ballard described Richardson’s current role as an opportunity to learn from Jones while preparing for the future. Ballard’s statement on Richardson reaffirmed the team’s conviction that the young quarterback remains a key part of their long-term vision.

Ballard’s words left no doubt about the direction of the franchise heading into 2025. The Colts’ quarterback plan puts Jones in command for now, while Richardson continues his development behind the scenes. For Indianapolis, the message was clear: the decision reflects confidence in Jones’ professionalism and growth, without closing the door on Richardson’s future as a potential starter.