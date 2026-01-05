The 2025 NFL season did not go according to plan for the New York Giants. New York finished the regular season with a 4-13 record in what was supposed to be a critical year for the organization. The Giants are now on the search for a new head coach, as Brian Daboll was let go back in November. One Giants players is ready to roll up his sleeves and help with that search.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is reportedly willing to get involved in the team's search for its next head coach.

“Absolutely,” Dart said, per Giants reporter Art Stapleton. “I mean that's just kind of the role of a quarterback, especially if you want to be the best. So for myself I wanna be involved in any way that I can and do my part in anything that will be an option.”

Dart also joked that he's “the best” when asked by a reporter if he's a good salesman.

There is no question that Dart's opinion should hold some way over New York's head coaching hire. Giants GM Joe Schoen was not fired and he should have some significant say over the hire as well.

It may not take long before New York finds their new coach.

The Giants have already been linked with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was fired by Cleveland on Monday. Stefanski is widely respected across the NFL and should be one of the top names that New York considers.

It will be fascinating to see how the Giants approach the upcoming offseason. And it all starts with their head coaching hire.