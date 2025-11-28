The Dallas Cowboys entered Thanksgiving needing that one high breakthrough moment, and their veteran quarterback made sure it arrived right on schedule.

Dak Prescott returned to one of the biggest platforms of the regular season, holiday football, with wide receiver George Pickens forming a dangerous one-two punch alongside CeeDee Lamb. With Dallas’ playoff viability dangling in uncertainty, the team needed urgency, not nostalgia.

Prescott embraced that pressure, throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns and steering Dallas to a 31-28 win at AT&T Stadium in the late primetime window. On the postgame front, he emphasized the setup, acknowledging the rarity of beating Patrick Mahomes on this stage, ranking this game higher up.

“Yeah, at the top of it. Definitely does.” said Prescott while speaking to the CBS sideline reporter, Tracy Wolfson. “Just being able to play this game with these guys, you see this brotherhood, how much it means, what we've been through this year, but the way that we're able to just show our resilience, keep fighting. Now this is our third in a row. We can do anything uh that's in front of us. And with these guys, the confidence that we have, we're looking forward to it.”

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb talk to @tracywolfson after the Cowboys big win on Thanksgiving 🎤 AND THEN THE BOYS EAT SOME TURKEY 🦃 pic.twitter.com/PC7Ck8bE7J — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2025

The tone of the night was forged during a pivotal fourth-quarter surge. Dallas trailed, but Prescott engineered an eight-snap, 68-yard counterpunch, a sequence fueled by tactical aggression and receiver timing. He was also asked about the big-picture identity of the team in the season.

Article Continues Below

“We're good. We're playing very complimentary,” Prescott replied. “We got a defense that's making plays, giving us opportunity after opportunity. And these guys, mean, offensive line starts with them. I just get the ball to these playmakers, all these guys around me, and they just go make plays. So it's fun. We're hot team right now, like this turkey, baby.”

Prescott was reflecting on emotional significance and was describing the internal investment, an explanation for why the win felt heavier than the box score.

Now, Dallas is 6-5-1 and climbing into a closing stretch that could finally validate continuity over volatility. On the other hand, Kansas City is 6-6, dropping three of its last four and watching January prospects dim instead of brightening.

However, for Prescott, the next test isn’t ranking past wins, it’s keeping Thursday’s tone alive long enough as the Cowboys now sprint toward December carrying something they lacked two months ago — belief that survival can still turn into arrival.