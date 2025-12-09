The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. With them comes the most unforgiving stretch of the season. Wide receiver has been one of the most volatile positions all year. Injuries, target swings, and breakout performances have reshaped depth charts every week. Now, with no teams on bye in Week 15, fantasy managers finally have their full arsenal available. That said, the stakes have never been higher. Whether you’re trying to survive your quarterfinal matchup or secure a championship berth, choosing the right wideouts could be the difference between moving on or watching your season end abruptly.

Below, we break down the top WR options for Week 15 and the sleepers who could tilt your playoff matchup.

Week 15 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ DET)

Few wide receivers are entering Week 15 with more fantasy football momentum than Puka Nacua. The Rams star erupted for seven catches, 167 yards, and two touchdowns in a 45–17 demolition of the Cardinals. He averaged a staggering 23.9 yards per reception. His 11 targets reaffirmed his role as Matthew Stafford’s first read whenever Los Angeles needs a chunk play.

Nacua is now just seven receptions shy of back-to-back 100-catch campaigns. He continues to oscillate between complementary and headline roles alongside Davante Adams. In Week 14, though, the spotlight belonged entirely to him. With a potential shootout looming against the Detroit Lions, Nacua projects as an elite WR1 once again.

Ja’Marr Chase has had a strange stretch statistically. However, his usage remains among the safest in fantasy football. In Week 14, he posted 5 receptions for 44 yards. He took a clear back seat to Tee Higgins during the Bengals’ loss to Buffalo. Still, Chase’s target floor remains unmatched. He hasn’t dipped below eight targets since Week 3.

Cincinnati’s Week 15 rematch with Baltimore presents an immediate bounce-back opportunity. Chase torched the Ravens for a 7-110-0 line in their Thanksgiving meeting. With Joe Burrow starting to rediscover rhythm, the elite wideout should once again see WR1-level volume. Even if Higgins draws some defensive attention away, Chase remains an automatic start with top-five upside.

George Pickens, DAL (vs. MIN)

George Pickens’ Week 14 performance was more frustrating than alarming. Yes, he caught five passes for 37 yards. That said, he struggled with miscues. Those included an early facemask penalty, a bobbled ball that became an interception, and a missed opportunity late in the game. On the flip side, Pickens has reached five catches in six straight games. That showcases a dependable baseline.

With CeeDee Lamb’s concussion potentially opening the door for elevated target volume, Pickens becomes a high-priority WR2 with WR1 potential against Minnesota. Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career. Pickens’ downfield ability remains too valuable to overlook. Expect a sharper performance in primetime.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Chris Olave, NO (vs. CAR)

Chris Olave’s 3-catch, 30-yard output in Week 14 wasn’t what fantasy football managers hoped for. However, context matters. He played through a lingering back injury and still maintained his season-long streak of at least three receptions in every game. Even though Devaughn Vele narrowly outgained him, Olave remains the most reliable wideout in New Orleans’ passing game.

In Week 15, he faces a Carolina secondary prone to giving up explosive plays. Assuming his health improves even marginally, Olave immediately re-enters strong WR2 territory with a WR1 ceiling.

Nico Collins, HOU (vs. ARI)

Nico Collins continues to thrive as CJ Stroud’s premier downfield threat. His 4 catches on 8 targets for 121 yards against Kansas City featured gains of 53 and 46 yards. That reaffirmed his ability to flip fantasy football matchups in a single play. Collins has now posted 75+ receiving yards in five of his last six games. That includes three 100-yard performances.

Article Continues Below

Arizona’s defense has struggled to contain physical perimeter receivers. This makes Collins an excellent high-upside WR2 with a clear path to another smash week. If Houston finds itself in a competitive game script, Collins could again lead the team in targets.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ KC)

Ladd McConkey’s 1-catch, 12-yard outing was utterly disappointing. However, it came in a game where Justin Herbert faced relentless pressure for four quarters. What matters more is that McConkey led the Chargers in targets with five. He maintained a critical role in a passing attack desperate for stability.

Kansas City’s defense poses a challenge. Still, with the Chiefs fighting for playoff survival, this matchup projects as a game where the Chargers will need to throw early and often. McConkey remains a viable desperation WR3/flex with target-driven upside.

Injury and bye-week notes

With no byes remaining, every fantasy-football-relevant WR is in play, but several key injuries must be monitored: Drake London (knee), CeeDee Lamb (concussion), Tee Higgins (concussion), DK Metcalf (lower body), and Marvin Harrison Jr (heel).

Any late-week downgrade could trigger a waiver-wire scramble, particularly for playoff teams relying on high-volume WR1s.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Brian Thomas, JAX (vs. NYJ)

29. Jayden Higgins, HOU (vs. ARI)

28. Keenan Allen, LAC (@ KC)

27. Jerry Jeudy, CLE (@ CHI)

26. Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. ATL)

25. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. LV)

24. Jayden Reed, GB (@ DEN)

23. Jauan Jennings, SF (vs. TEN)

22. Deebo Samuel, WAS (@ NYG)

21. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (@ NO)

20. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. LAC)

19. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. WAS)

18. Jakobi Meyers, JAX (vs. NYJ)

17. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ PIT)

16. Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ KC)

15. Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ DAL)

14. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL)

13. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. ARI)

12. Jameson Williams, DET (@ LAR)

11. Christian Watson, GB (@ DEN)

10. Chris Olave, NO (vs. CAR)

9. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. LV)

8. Terry McLaurin, WAS (@ NYG)

7. Davante Adams, LAR (vs. DET)

6. George Pickens, DAL (vs. MIN)

5. Michael Wilson, ARI (@ HOU)

4. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ LAR)

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. IND)

1. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. DET)

Bottom line

Week 15 is all about maximizing upside while avoiding landmines. Nacua, Chase, and Pickens headline the top tier as high-ceiling anchors capable of swinging entire playoff matchups. Meanwhile, sleepers like Olave, Collins, and McConkey offer matchup-driven value for managers in need of reinforcement. With no margin for error, staying alert to injury updates and depth-chart shifts is essential. Survive Week 15, and you’re one step closer to championship glory.