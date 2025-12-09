The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. That means every lineup decision carries real weight. Week 15 is a true crossroads moment. Win, and you advance toward glory. Lose, and your season ends with a thud. With bye weeks finally in the rear-view mirror, fantasy managers have access to all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks. Well, that means they can access at least those healthy enough to take the field.

Week 14 delivered major injuries and unexpected twists that will send many scrambling to the waiver wire. Whether you’re searching for a high-end QB1 to anchor your postseason push or a sleeper capable of delivering a surprise boost, our Week 15 quarterback rankings are here to help you survive and advance.

Before diving into the sleepers and matchups that could swing your playoff fortunes, here are the top quarterbacks entering Week 15 and the context shaping their fantasy value.

Week 15 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Drake Maye, NE (vs. BUF)

Drake Maye continues to reward fantasy football managers who trusted his upward trajectory. He enters Week 15 as one of the most compelling quarterback plays on the board. In the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants, Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He controlled the game from the opening snap. His poise against New York’s aggressive front—taking just three sacks while maintaining efficiency. It was a testament to his maturity and command of the offense.

Maye has now thrown for at least 270 yards in four straight games. He keeps adding layers to the Patriots' vertical attack. Coming out of a Week 14 bye well-rested, he draws a Buffalo defense that has fluctuated wildly in 2025. His accuracy is trending upward, and his confidence is growing. Maye profiles as a high-end QB1 capable of carrying fantasy teams deeper into the postseason.

Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DET)

Matthew Stafford is scorching hot at the perfect time for fantasy football managers. His 281-yard, three-touchdown demolition of the Cardinals in Week 14 was his seventh straight game with multiple touchdown passes. Stafford now sits at 35 touchdown passes on the season. That's nearly 10 more than Dak Prescott and Jared Goff.

The Rams offense is flowing through Stafford’s surgically precise intermediate and deep passing. Also, his rapport with both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous combinations. As if the matchup didn’t already favor him, Stafford now faces his former team: the Detroit Lions. Detroit's secondary has struggled against accurate timing-based passers. That makes Stafford a near-elite fantasy option as the playoffs kick off.

Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. ATL)

Week 14 wasn’t Baker Mayfield’s sharpest performance. He finished with 122 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and 42 rushing yards in a loss to the Saints. Context, though, is critical. Mayfield battled through a shoulder sprain, worked behind a shaky offensive line, and still kept Tampa Bay competitive.

Now, the arrow is pointing up heading into Week 15. Mayfield could get Mike Evans (collarbone) back in the lineup. That would markedly improve his downfield production. The Buccaneers also return home for a Thursday night matchup against Atlanta. That's a defense he has historically fared well against. With Bucky Irving emerging as a reliable checkdown weapon and Chris Godwin healthy, Mayfield remains a viable QB1 streamer with top-eight upside.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)

It’s not often that Patrick Mahomes appears in the ‘sleeper' category. That said, fantasy football managers are right to feel uneasy after his worst performance of the season. Mahomes completed 14 of 33 passes for 160 yards and three interceptions against Houston. He looked frustrated, hurried, and undermined by a receiving corps that dropped six passes.

However, if history tells us anything, it’s that Mahomes rarely stays quiet for long. With the Chiefs’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread, this home matchup against the Chargers has the markings of a ‘get right' game. Los Angeles has struggled to generate consistent pressure. That means Mahomes should have time to operate. Betting against him in a must-win scenario is rarely wise. This makes him a boom-or-bust QB1 who could swing entire playoff matchups.

Jaxson Dart, NYG (vs. WAS)

Jaxson Dart returned from a two-game concussion absence and played within himself in a tough matchup against the Patriots. His 139 passing yards and one touchdown, paired with 20 yards on the ground, don’t jump off the page. Still, his efficiency (17-of-24) and calm under duress were encouraging.

Before his injury, Dart was one of fantasy football’s biggest surprises. He even amassed 18 total touchdowns and nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage. With a full week of practice and a soft landing spot against Washington’s struggling defense, Dart offers high-end QB2 potential with a top-10 ceiling. He’s especially appealing for fantasy managers needing an injury replacement.

Jordan Love, GB (@ DEN)

Jordan Love has bounced back from his midseason slump in emphatic fashion. After throwing four touchdowns on Thanksgiving, he followed up with a three-touchdown effort against Chicago. Heck, he even posted a strong 120.7 passer rating.

Across 13 starts in 2025, Love has:

Completed 67 percent of his passes

Thrown for 3,028 yards

Recorded 22 touchdowns and just six turnovers

With his confidence restored and his timing sharpened with his receivers, Love draws a Denver defense that has been inconsistent against structured passers. He’s a legitimate starter for Quarterfinal Week.

Injury and bye-week notes

With no teams on bye, all quarterbacks are theoretically available. Of course, not everyone is necessarily healthy. Monitor Jayden Daniels (elbow), Daniel Jones (leg), Geno Smith (neck), Tyrod Taylor (back), and Justin Fields (hand).

One late setback could force managers into emergency streaming mode.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Kenny Pickett, LV (@ PHI)

29. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ PIT)

28. Cam Ward, TEN (@ SF)

27. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ TB)

26. Bo Nix, DEN (vs. GB)

25. Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. CLE)

24. Marcus Mariota, WAS (@ NYG)

23. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (vs. MIA)

22. Shedeur Sanders, CLE (@ CHI)

21. Tyler Shough, NO (vs. CAR)

20. Bryce Young, CAR (@ NO)

19. CJ Stroud, HOU (vs. ARI)

18. Jared Goff, DET (@ LAR)

17. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ KC)

16. Jordan Love, GB (@ DEN)

15. J.J. McCarthy, MIN (@ DAL)

14. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. NYJ)

13. Jaxson Dart, NYG (vs. WAS)

12. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (@ HOU)

11. Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. IND)

10. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)

9. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. MIN)

8. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. LV)

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. ATL)

6. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. TEN)

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ CIN)

4. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DET)

3. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (@ NE)

1. Drake Maye, NE (vs. BUF)

Bottom line

Week 15 demands conviction and clarity. Whether you lean on rising stars like Drake Maye, battle-tested veterans like Matthew Stafford, or high-variance sleepers like Mahomes or Dart, the right quarterback decision could determine your entire fantasy football destiny. Choose wisely, and may your playoff run continue.