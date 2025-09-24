Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 4 2025

The first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season have delivered chaos at the quarterback position. As such, fantasy football managers are feeling the effects. While running backs and wide receivers have provided some semblance of predictability, the QB landscape has been all over the map. Only Lamar Jackson and Caleb Williams have been able to really deliver steady 20+ point outings each week. For everyone else, inconsistency has been the name of the game. With Week 4 approaching, let’s break down who you can trust, who’s rising, and which sleepers deserve a hard look for your starting lineup.

Key insights

Jackson continues to rewrite the script, putting up at least 33 fantasy football points in every game so far. His efficiency, deep ball accuracy, and rushing upside are combining to make him the most valuable fantasy asset in the game right now. For those who invested a top-20 draft pick on Jackson, he’s paying back with dividends and possibly even league-winning value.

On the other hand, Williams has been the league’s biggest surprise. After an offseason clouded by negative camp reports and questions about his readiness, Williams has shattered expectations. Three straight 20+ point performances, combined with a cushy Week 4 matchup against the Raiders, make him a must-start regardless of league format.

The Washington Commanders have quietly produced steady quarterback production as well. Jayden Daniels posted back-to-back 20-point weeks before sitting out Week 3. That's when Marcus Mariota stepped in and delivered another strong fantasy football line. Daniels’ availability is still up in the air. However, whoever starts for Washington gets the Falcons in Week 4. That makes them an intriguing plug-and-play option. Mariota’s rushing floor is particularly appealing.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football quarterback rankings entering Week 4 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 4 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Josh Allen was clinical in Thursday’s win over the Dolphins. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. His precision was on full display, and he continues to add rushing upside whenever needed. Right now, Allen has an argument as the most bankable quarterback in fantasy football, with the Bills offense firing on all cylinders. Expect another strong outing against Jacksonville in Week 4.

What more needs to be said about Lamar Jackson? He threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit in Week 3. He also added 35 rushing yards in a losing effort. His combination of passing polish and rushing explosiveness is making him matchup-proof. Fantasy football managers should be thrilled to ride this wave. He’s the QB1 overall until proven otherwise.

Jalen Hurts continues to deliver consistent dual-threat production. Against the Rams, he tossed three touchdowns and added yet another rushing score. That marked the third straight game with a rushing TD. That kind of floor is gold in fantasy football. Hurts remains locked in as a top-three QB play. A Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers’ shaky secondary only boosts his outlook.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 4, 2025

Brock Purdy is trending toward a return after limited practices last week. With Mac Jones banged up, the 49ers may need him under center. When healthy, Purdy has been a reliable fantasy starter thanks to Kyle Shanahan’s system and the weapons around him. Against Arizona in Week 4, Purdy slots in as a sneaky low-end QB1 with upside.

Jared Goff’s Week 3 line was pedestrian. He had just 202 yards and one touchdown. That said, his efficiency and poise kept the Lions on track in their shootout win over Baltimore. Sure, he won’t light up the scoreboard every week. However, Goff is an excellent streaming option when the matchup is right. A Week 4 tilt against Green Bay’s banged-up defense offers just that kind of opportunity.

Injury report

Justin Fields is still in concussion protocol after suffering the injury in Week 2. Tyrod Taylor filled in admirably against the Bills, and head coach Aaron Glenn has been vague about who will reclaim the starting job once Fields is cleared. If Fields starts, his rushing upside keeps him in QB1 range. Of course, uncertainty here makes it risky for fantasy managers banking on him in Week 4.

Jayden Daniels missed Week 3, which allowed Mariota to shine in a statement win over the Raiders. Mariota’s rushing touchdown showcased the value he brings. If Daniels remains sidelined, Mariota will be a strong streaming option. Fantasy managers must monitor practice reports closely, but either quarterback has starter appeal against the Falcons.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 4 2025

30. Jake Browning, CIN (@ DEN)

29. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (vs. MIN)

28. Cam Ward, TEN (@ HOU)

27. Joe Flacco, CLE (@ DET)

26. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (@ SF)

25. Carson Wentz, MIN (@ PIT)

24. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NYJ)

23. Bryce Young, CAR (@ NE)

22. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (vs. WAS)

21. Sam Darnold, SEA (@ ARI)

20. CJ Stroud, HOU (vs. TEN)

19. Justin Fields, NYJ (@ MIA)

18. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. IND)

17. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. GB)

16. Geno Smith, LV (vs. CHI)

15. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SEA)

14. Jared Goff, DET (vs. CLE)

13. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. PHI)

12. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. JAC)

11. Jayden Daniels, WAS (@ ATL)

10. Bo Nix, DEN (vs. CIN)

9. Daniel Jones, IND (@ LAR)

8. Jordan Love, GB (@ DAL)

7. Patrick Mahomes II, KC (vs. BAL)

6. Drake Maye, NE (vs. CAR)

5. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ LV)

4. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ NYG)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ TB)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ KC)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NO)

Final thoughts

Three weeks into the season, the quarterback position is simultaneously thrilling and frustrating. Jackson looks unstoppable. Williams has gone from doubted to dominant. Allen and Hurts are delivering as expected. Beyond that? Volatility reigns. Injuries, role uncertainty, and surprise performers like Mariota are keeping fantasy managers on edge.

For Week 4, the safest bets are clear: Jackson, Allen, Hurts, and Williams should be locked into every lineup. Sleepers like Purdy and Goff offer intriguing upside, while the Washington situation bears close monitoring. With the way this season has started, adaptability is key.