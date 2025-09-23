The Baltimore Ravens came up short in their Monday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions, but quarterback Lamar Jackson still made NFL history. Despite a 38-30 loss that dropped Baltimore to 1-2, Jackson’s remarkable streak of passing consistency provided a silver lining on an otherwise frustrating night.

Early in the second quarter of the Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup, Jackson connected with wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a 5-yard touchdown on a play-action rollout. The score marked Jackson’s 27th consecutive game with at least one touchdown pass — now the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Ravens' official communications team took to X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the two-time MVP’s latest accolade in a quote tweet of the red-zone touchdown to Bateman with the following caption.

“Lamar Jackson has now thrown at least 1 TD pass in 27 consecutive games, marking the NFL's longest active streak (next best is Tua Tagovailoa – 18 games).”

Despite taking seven sacks and facing constant pressure, the former Heisman Trophy winner remained poised and efficient. Jackson's passing touchdown streak continued in Week 3, adding another milestone to his already loaded resume.

Though the Ravens passing attack was not effective late as the team tried to rally, Jackson’s precision in the red zone stood out. The throw to Bateman tied the game 14-14 and kept the Ravens competitive despite defensive breakdowns and 225 rushing yards allowed.

Historically, the 8-year veteran quarterback’s 27-game streak may not yet match the records set by Drew Brees or Tom Brady, but it solidifies his place as one of the most consistent passers in today’s game. With two MVPs already to his name, the streak builds momentum for another potential MVP run — if the team can turn things around.

The Ravens' Week 3 loss under the spotlight of Monday Night Football wasn’t what fans hoped for, but the viral moment celebrating Jackson’s streak gives Baltimore something positive to rally around. With a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs up next, the Ravens will need stronger execution on both sides of the ball. For now, Jackson’s arm continues to be a source of hope.