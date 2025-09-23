The Chicago Bears are fresh off their first win of the season over the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. A significant reason for that victory was the performance of QB Caleb Williams.

Altogether, he finished the game completing 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Williams achieved a career-high passing rate of 142.6. Perhaps more importantly, Williams didn't take a sack throughout the game.

A culmination point of some strong Week 3 stats that showcase the potential Williams has, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. He gave credit to his offensive line for protecting him against the Cowboys.

“It's pretty cool,” Williams said. “All kudos to the big boys up front. They've been working their tails off.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by coach Ben Johnson, who achieved his first win as Bears coach against Dallas.

“When the offensive line protects like that, it's a lot easier to play from the pocket,” Johnson said. “He's got the ability to escape and extend and all that, but man, if we can keep him in there, our playmakers are some dynamic route runners that we can get the ball to them in space. I think he saw when he plays on time, he's trusting the hitches within his drops and we can be an explosive offense that way.

“There's a lot of ways that Caleb Williams can hurt you, and like I said when we have pass protection like we had yesterday, that certainly helps.”

Caleb Williams has got it going on

It's understandable as to why Bears' fans, despite the win, remain skeptical after the first two weeks of hard losses. Among those included a 31 point blowout loss to the Lions. It seemed like it was same ole same ole despite a perceived renewal of hope.

However, at every which way turn, Williams has been consistent. Against the Lions, Williams threw for 207 yards including two touchdowns. Also, Williams threw for 210 yards and completed 21 out of 35 pass attempts against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

As of now, Williams has 715 passing yards including seven touchdowns and a QB rating of 66.7.