The Washington Commanders will be without their star quarterback for Week 3. Jayden Daniels took a few hard hits during their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. After being noticeably absent during their practices, fans finally got confirmation of the worst: Daniels will be out for their Week 3 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders. Marcus Mariota will start in his place.

“The Washington Commanders ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a knee sprain. Marcus Mariota will start in his place, and Josh Johnson will be Mariota’s backup,” Nicki Jhabvala reports for The Athletic.

