Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season arrives with the fantasy football playoffs looming. Running back has once again become the position where championships are won or lost. Week 11 delivered fireworks, led by Sean Tucker’s stunning eruption. That flipped matchups and waiver wires across the fantasy landscape. As always, though, the challenge now is separating true rest-of-season assets from one-week illusions.

Key insights

This week brings a lighter bye slate, with the Colts and Saints returning and only the Commanders, Dolphins, Broncos, and Chargers idle in Week 12. That keeps most of the top-tier fantasy football backs available. In fact, several matchups offering huge upside. As such, there’s plenty of potential for managers to swing their playoff push in the right direction.

Let’s break down this week’s top Running Back plays and a few under-the-radar sleepers who could swing your matchup.

Week 12 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. NYG)

Few backs in the league offer the dual-threat explosiveness that Jahmyr Gibbs brings each week. Even in Detroit’s ugly 16–9 loss to the Eagles, Gibbs was the lone bright spot. He tallied 12 carries for 39 yards and added five catches on eight targets for a team-high 107 receiving yards. Gibbs’ elite usage in the passing game continues to elevate his floor. With a soft matchup ahead against the Giants, Gibbs enters Week 12 locked in as a top-three fantasy RB.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ KC)

After a bye week, Jonathan Taylor returns as one of the hottest running backs in the NFL. Before the break, Taylor delivered a jaw-dropping 32 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns. That's in addition to three catches for 42 yards in an overtime win over Atlanta in Berlin. His 83-yard dash late in the fourth quarter was vintage Taylor. It showed vision, burst, and power all on display.

Taylor now has four three-touchdown performances this season. He continues to build his MVP-caliber résumé. With a massive workload and elite goal-line usage, he remains a top-tier RB1 even against a disciplined Chiefs defense.

Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. TB)

Kyren Williams remains the engine of the Rams’ ground game. He put together another efficient outing in Week 11 with 12 carries for 91 yards and a score. Despite sharing touches with Blake Corum, Williams remains the clear lead back, especially in scoring situations. Recall that he punched in a red-zone TD after Corum was stuffed three times. The matchup with Tampa Bay isn’t the easiest. Still, Williams’ blend of usage, consistency, and scoring upside keeps him firmly in the RB1 conversation.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. NYJ)

Age is nothing but a number for Derrick Henry. He continues to churn out big performances. In Week 11 against Cleveland, he rumbled for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 19 receiving yards. His 59-yard breakaway was a reminder he still has home-run speed in his mid-30s.

Henry has crossed 70 rushing yards in five straight starts. Now, he faces a Jets defense that has been vulnerable to power runners. Expect Baltimore to lean on Henry early and often, especially if game script tilts in their favor.

Sean Tucker, TB (@ LAR)

The biggest waiver-wire name of Week 12, Sean Tucker exploded for 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 34-yard receiving score in the Bucs’ loss to Buffalo. It was an eye-opening display of burst and decisiveness—and exactly what fantasy football managers hoped to see from a depth piece stepping into a big role.

The catch is that Bucky Irving could return this week from a foot/shoulder issue. If Irving plays, Tucker’s workload and ceiling drop significantly. That said, if Irving sits, Tucker becomes an instant high-end flex with RB2 upside. Regardless, Tucker is worth rostering everywhere.

Article Continues Below

Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL)

Before the Week 11 bye, Alvin Kamara finally topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 2. He produced 83 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards in a win over Carolina. Sure, the veteran still hasn’t scored since Week 1. However, his involvement remains steady, and the Saints’ offense has shown signs of life with more competent quarterback play.

Coming off rest, Kamara should remain heavily involved against Atlanta. That makes him a solid RB2 with a shot at a ceiling game if he finally finds the end zone.

Injury and bye-week fallout

This week’s byes remove several fantasy football staples from the lineup. De'Von Achane, RJ Harvey, Kimani Vidal, Omarion Hampton, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are all unavailable.

Injury updates to monitor ahead of this weekend include: Josh Jacobs (knee), Jaylen Warren (ankle), Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), Emari Demercado (ankle), Bucky Irving (foot), Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Isiah Pacheco (knee), and Samaje Perine (ankle). Fantasy managers should watch Friday injury reports closely as several of these situations could open up emergency RB2 or flex options on Sunday.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Tyjae Spears, TEN (vs. SEA)

29. Aaron Jones, MIN (@ GB)

28. Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ CHI)

27. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (@ TEN)

26. David Montgomery, DET (vs. NYG)

25. Tyrone Tracy, NYG (@ DET)

24. D'Andre Swift, CHI (vs. PIT)

23. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. IND)

22. Emanuel Wilson, GB (vs. MIN)

21. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (@ LV)

20. Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (@ CHI)

19. Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ SF)

18. Javonte Williams, DAL (vs. PHI)

17. Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ TEN)

16. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL)

15. Woody Marks, HOU (vs. BUF)

14. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. NE)

13. Sean Tucker, TB (@ LAR)

12. Ashton Jeanty, LV (vs. CLE)

11. James Cook, BUF (@ HOU)

10. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. NYJ)

9. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ BAL)

8. Travis Etienne, JAX (@ ARI)

7. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. TB)

6. Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ DAL)

5. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (@ CIN)

4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ KC)

3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ NO)

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. CAR)

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. NYG)

Bottom line

Week 12 brings a mix of established stars, surging playmakers, and volatile backfields. Gibbs and Taylor headline the elite tier this week. Meanwhile, sleepers like Henry, Tucker, and Kamara offer huge value depending on their matchups and injury outcomes.

With the fantasy football postseason looming, managers must balance workload stability with upside. Week 12 offers an ideal environment to push for high-ceiling plays. Run with the hot hands, trust talent, and stay alert to late-week injury shifts.