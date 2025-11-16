Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is getting closer to his return from injury. However, Week 11 gave an opportunity for backup Sean Tucker to shine.

While the Buffalo Bills hold a 44-32 advantage at the two minute warning, Tucker has put on a show. He has turned 19 carries into 106 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, he scored his third touchdown of the day on a 28-yard reception.

A HAT TRICK FOR SEAN TUCKER 🎩 He breaks free to put the Buccaneers back on top!pic.twitter.com/1wjcL2ykMv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tucker's first rushing touchdown came from 43-yards out to give the Buccaneers a 17-13 lead at the time. His second score, a six-yard rush, once again gave Tampa Bay a 26-21 advantage. If you're following the plot here, it's no shock his third TD also put the Bucs ahead, 32-31.

But Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been unfazed by Tucker's heroics. He scored two rushing scores of his own after Tucker's third, giving Buffalo their two-score lead. Whatever the outcome of the game, both teams have been entwined in a true shootout in Week 11.

When Irving does make his return from injury, he isn't going to give up his premiere place in the offense. However, the Buccaneers may need to get Tucker more involved now. Coming into the game, he had run for 120 scoreless yards on 32 carries. But perhaps a longer leash will lead to more big plays coming Tucker's way.

For now, Tampa Bay is focused on trying to come back against Buffalo. After the week, they'll take a long look at where Irving and their offense stands. That'll include ensuring Tucker gets the ball in open space.