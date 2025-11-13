The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions face off in Week 10 in a key NFC showdown. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations, and both teams have superstar running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley.

The Lions are 6-3 and the Eagles are 7-2, so this game can have big implications on the NFC playoff standings as time goes on.

Regarding the star running backs, it should be fun to watch them go at it.

Ahead of the game, Gibbs didn't hesitate about Barkley's greatness, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“I’ve always been a fan of Saquon since I was in high school,” Gibbs said. “Yeah, competitive nature. That’s always gonna do that. Whoever says no is lying…Very great player. He’s been a great player his whole career so I’m very excited to be across the sidelines from him and watch him work.”

Gibbs, the former Alabama star, has 693 yards with eight touchdowns this season. Barkley, who is fresh off a Super Bowl win, has 579 yards with four scores this season, and both are key pieces to their respective offenses.

Also, Gibbs' numbers are even more impressive given the fact that David Montgomery is also in Detroit, giving the Lions a formidable and arguably the best 1-2 RB duo in the NFL.

Entering the weekend, both the Lions and Eagles are on top of their respective divisions, although Philadelphia is tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the top seed in the NFC.

This game is the Sunday Night Football showdown and is in Philadelphia, but expect both running backs to play a big role as usual.