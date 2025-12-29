As the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears were in an unbelievable scoring battle on Sunday night, it ended in a 42-38 win for the former, with the game not talking about its defensive prowess from either team. While the 49ers were led by great outings from quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, both were praying for the defense at the end of the game.

Purdy would throw for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, as he expressed at the end of the game how he was “praying” for San Francisco's defense since it's been an up-and-down year, including the gut-punching injury to Fred Warner. However, the defense would come up huge in stopping Chicago from scoring what would've been the game-winning touchdown with four seconds left as Caleb Williams and the offense were two yards away.

“I was praying the whole drive, not only that, just like pulling for our guys, man, because it's been a crazy year, and for all those guys on defense be able to step up…like for them to finish out the game like that, I was so happy for him,” Purdy said, via 95.7 The Game.

“Great job with the defensive line containing Caleb [Williams] and the boys, doing great job in coverage and throwing the ball short like, and then to be able to celebrate, it's just, it's a cool team win, man, there's nothing like that. So that was special,” Purdy continued.

49ers' Christian McCaffrey on praying with Brock Purdy

With it being a shootout between the 49ers and the Bears, the result had to be one team not keeping up with the other, as in this case, it was the latter not get it done, with the defense gaining major momentum. Another who was praying with Purdy was McCaffrey.

“So proud of our defense and the way they stepped up,” McCaffrey said after rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 41 yards. “To show up and to make a play when it counts at the end is a huge deal, and we'll keep getting better.”

San Francisco is now 12-4 as the Week 18 matchup is crucial against the 13-3 Seattle Seahawks, with the winner deciding not only the NFC West champion, but the No. 1 seed in the conference.