The legal tampering period of the 2026 NFL free agency period has been fast and furious. The Green Bay Packers have lost several starters, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs, since Monday. In response to Doubs' defection, the Packers have signed former San Francisco 49ers receiver Skyy Moore. NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the deal was for one season.

Sources: The #Packers are signing former #49ers WR/returner Skyy Moore to a 1-year deal. Moore averaged 27.5 yards per kick return and 11.6 yards per punt return in San Francisco — a key weapon for field position. pic.twitter.com/djQdGROv1e — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2026

“Sources: The #Packers are signing former #49ers WR/returner Skyy Moore to a 1-year deal,” reported Schultz. “Moore averaged 27.5 yards per kick return and 11.6 yards per punt return in San Francisco — a key weapon for field position.”

Moore revived his career of sorts during his brief time with the 49ers. He became a dangerous return man, posting the above averages listed by Schultz. In Green Bay, he will likely join forces with Keisean Nixon to form a formidable return game. Moore will likely need to help replace Doubs on offense as well. Can the former second-round pick have a standout year teaming with Packers quarterback Jordan Love?

Article Continues Below

The Packers look to improve on their early playoff exit in 2026

The Packers held a 21-6 lead entering the fourth quarter of their NFC Wild Card round matchup versus the Chicago Bears on the road. Then, the defense collapsed as the Bears' offense roared back to life. The 31-27 loss was a major shock to the system for Green Bay. Before free agency, there had already been many changes.

Now, the Packers look even more different. In addition to Doubs, defensive starters like lineman Rashan Gary and linebacker Quay Walker have departed. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has since taken over on that side of the ball. Will Green Bay look to make more impactful moves after signing Moore? If so, an offseason change could lead to greater things in Titletown by the end of 2026.