The New York Mets will formally enter a new era when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26, but it will be much easier for the Flushing Faithful to stomach an Opening Day without Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz if Francisco Lindor is manning shortstop. The four-time Silver Slugger and five-time All-Star underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left hamate bone only a month ago, but he is optimistic about returning for the new MLB campaign.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns expects Lindor to be ready, and No. 12 is echoing that sentiment.

“Yeah, I share his confidence for sure,” Lindor told reporters on Tuesday, per SNY. “Our training staff is really good. They've been doing everything possible… You have all of them working as hard as they can and they're getting me right day in and day out, so I trust them. I trust their process, they've been through this a lot of times. They say I'll be ready for Opening Day, I believe them. I'm very optimistic. Hopefully, everything here goes the right way and we'll see where we're at.”

Lindor will have to log some at-bats during a live spring training game in order to have a realistic chance of competing in the first game of the regular season, but there is currently no reason to think he will not clear that checkpoint in time. The two-time Gold Glover (Platinum in 2016) has already participated in fielding drills and live batting practice, inching his way closer back to New York's lineup.

Francisco Lindor reiterates his confidence that he'll be ready to go on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/VtMWNY6iKU — SNY (@SNYtv) March 10, 2026

Francisco Lindor remains a crucial member of the NY Mets

Stearns made a number of notable acquisitions this past offseason, strengthening the starting pitching rotation with Freddy Peralta and adding one of the best contact hitters in the sport today in Bo Bichette. Marcus Semien is a defensive upgrade in the middle infield, Luis Robert Jr. brings solid upside to the outfield and new first baseman Jorge Polanco helped the Seattle Mariners have their best season in 24 years. Juan Soto, who narrowly missed out on a 40-40 season in 2025, is widely considered Shohei Ohtani's biggest obstacle to an NL MVP three-peat.

Yes, the Mets have major departures to overcome, but they have a chance to be a more complete squad in 2026. However, a healthy Francisco Lindor is an essential part of any potential winning formula. Following a three-year stretch in which he smashed 95 home runs, 275 RBIs and 107 doubles, the 32-year-old switch-hitter is one of the most fascinating players to watch in the Senior Circuit.

Lindor rarely misses games, and he intends to battle Paul Skenes in Citi Field 16 days from now.