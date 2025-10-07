As the 2025 NFL season rolls into Week 6, fantasy football managers face the weekly challenge of setting their ideal running back lineups. With key contributors from the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans not seeing action, roster depth and waiver-wire strategy become critical. The running back position remains the heartbeat of most fantasy squads. They are capable of swinging weekly matchups with multi-touchdown performances or PPR-heavy outings. This week’s rankings spotlight the elite tier, with players like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and De’Von Achane, while also identifying sleepers who could deliver unexpected value.

Key insights

The Week 6 slate brings challenges with both Minnesota and Houston on bye. This takes productive fantasy football options Jordan Mason, Nick Chubb, and Woody Marks out of the mix. Managers will need to dig deeper into their benches or hit the waiver wire to fill those gaps. Fortunately, the season’s first month has already revealed several backs with breakout potential.

For those still searching for consistency, the running back pool is gradually stabilizing. Elite players are beginning to separate themselves. However, depth and adaptability remain vital. Whether you’re eyeing a trade, making waiver claims, or just setting your best possible lineup, Week 6 offers plenty of clarity about who’s dependable—and who’s fool’s gold.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings entering Week 6 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 6 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. BUF)

Bijan Robinson finally delivered the monster performance fantasy football managers have been waiting for. In Atlanta’s thrilling 34–27 win over Washington back in Week 4, Robinson racked up a career-high 181 scrimmage yards. This included a 14-yard rushing touchdown and a 69-yard reception that showcased his game-breaking ability. He continues to thrive as a dual-threat weapon in both the ground and passing games. As of this writing, he has averaged over 5.7 yards per touch this season. Against Buffalo, expect another heavy workload as the Falcons lean on their offensive centerpiece to sustain drives and open up the passing game. Robinson remains an elite RB1 with top-three potential in all scoring formats.

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ KC)

Jahmyr Gibbs has solidified himself as one of the most explosive and consistent fantasy football backs of 2025. In Week 5’s 37–24 win over Cincinnati, he totaled 87 yards and a receiving touchdown. It marked his fifth straight game with at least 50 scrimmage yards. Gibbs is thriving in Detroit’s high-octane offense, which maximizes his versatility as both a runner and receiver. Now, he faces a Kansas City defense that has allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs. As such, Gibbs projects as a top-tier RB1 with significant PPR upside.

De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. LAC)

Even when Miami’s offense sputters, De’Von Achane finds ways to deliver. Despite being limited to 16 rushing yards in Week 5, he offset that with six receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. That kind of dual-threat production is gold in fantasy football. It also gives Achane a safe weekly floor even when the ground game struggles. In Week 6, he faces a Chargers defense that has surrendered multiple touchdowns to running backs in consecutive weeks. With that, Achane should bounce back in a big way. Start him confidently as a high-end RB1 in all formats.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Quinshon Judkins, CLE (@ PIT)

Judkins continues to seize control of Cleveland’s backfield. He posted career highs with 110 rushing yards and 128 total yards in Week 5. He handled 23 of the team’s 32 rushing attempts, proving his growing reliability as a workhorse. While a long touchdown run was called back by penalty, his efficiency and power running style stood out. Facing a physical Steelers front, Judkins remains a volume-based RB2 with upside.

Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. DAL)

Rico Dowdle made the most of his opportunity with Chuba Hubbard sidelined. Dowdle rushed for a career-best 9 yards per carry. That included a 53-yard run that fueled Carolina’s comeback victory. He briefly left the game due to cramping but returned to finish strong. If Hubbard remains out, Dowdle should again see 15–20 touches in Week 6. His combination of burst and decisiveness makes him a sneaky RB2 or Flex play.

Rachaad White, TB (vs. SF)

With Bucky Irving sidelined, Rachaad White stepped up as Tampa Bay’s featured back in Week 5. He compiled 71 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Seattle. Sure, his efficiency wasn’t eye-popping. However, his red-zone usage and snap share were encouraging. The Buccaneers trust him in scoring situations. That's the kind of role that carries fantasy football weight. Against San Francisco, expect a tough defensive matchup. Of course, White’s touchdown potential and pass-catching volume keep him firmly in Flex territory.

Injury Report

On bye:

Jordan Mason, Nick Chubb, Woody Marks, Aaron Jones, and Zavier Scott.

Injuries to monitor:

Omarion Hampton (ankle), Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), Chuba Hubbard (calf), Jaylen Warren (knee), Antonio Gibson (knee), Trey Benson (knee), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee), and Miles Sanders (ankle).

With so many notable names banged up or inactive, depth pieces like Dowdle and Judkins are gaining serious traction in fantasy football formats.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (@ JAC)

29. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ NO)

28. Chase Brown, CIN (@ GB)

27. David Montgomery, DET (@ KC)

26. Michael Carter, ARI (@ IND)

25. Tony Pollard, TEN (@ LV)

24. Jaylen Warren, PIT (@vs. CLE)

23. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (@ JAC)

22. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. NE)

21. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (@ NYJ)

20. Derrick Henry, BAL (@vs. LAR)

19. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (vs. CHI)

18. Rachaad White, TB (vs. SF)

17. Cam Skattebo, NYG (@vs. PHI)

16. D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ WAS)

15. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC (@vs. SEA)

14. Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. DAL)

13. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (@ PIT)

12. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@vs. TEN)

11. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ BAL)

10. Breece Hall, NYJ (@vs. DEN)

9. Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ NYG)

8. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ CAR)

7. Josh Jacobs, GB (@vs. CIN)

6. De'Von Achane, MIA (@vs. LAC)

5. James Cook III, BUF (@ ATL)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ KC)

3. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@vs. ARI)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@vs. BUF)

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ TB)

Bottom line

By Week 6, fantasy football is often less about star power and more about staying healthy and making smart, proactive moves. The elite names like Bijan Robinson, Gibbs, Achane remain automatic starts. That said, this is also the point in the season where savvy managers separate themselves by mining value from emerging backs like Dowdle or Judkins.

As byes and injuries pile up, flexibility becomes key. Trust consistent usage, chase volume over name value, and monitor injury updates closely. Running back remains the most volatile position in fantasy football—but also the one that wins championships when managed right.