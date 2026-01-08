The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2025 season at 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. One reason why the Vikings didn't make the postseason was inconsistent play from QB J.J. McCarthy. It appears that it took some time for McCarthy to win over the team's veteran leaders to start the season.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that some Vikings veterans did not appreciate McCarthy's “high-energy approach” during training camp.

“During the doldrums of training camp, sources said, there were moments when some veteran players grew weary of his high-energy approach,” Seifert wrote on Thursday. “But if there were any key players who were turned off by the end of the season, they kept it to themselves.”

That is an important point, as Minnesota had one of the NFL's oldest rosters in 2025.

But that attitude certainly seems to have shifted. Vikings guard Will Fries explained why he now loves playing with McCarthy.

“I absolutely love playing with J.J.,” Fries said this week. “What a tremendous leader he is for how young he is. He's got a lot of moxie and swagger to him. Like anyone, he is going to continue to get better. But man, he is so much fun to play with. Every time he goes out and gets that look in his eye in the huddle, you know at any moment he is going to catch fire and do something big. I'm excited for his growth, his development and his future. He's so much fun to play with. I'll go into battle with him and protect him.”

McCarthy's moxie can be a double-edged sword. It certainly wins him points as a leader of men. However, it has also cost the Vikings at times during his young career.

Look to Week 18 for a prime example. The second-year quarterback drew a taunting call after lowering his shoulder on a scramble during the first quarter.

He also re-injured his throwing hand during Week 18 to further add to his growing injury history.

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Minnesota has their franchise quarterback in McCarthy. But he'll need to prove it during an incredibly important 2026 season next year.