Sonic and Knuckles were at it again. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery helped the Detroit Lions defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-24, on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to notch their fourth straight win.

Since dropping their first assignment, the Lions have been on a roll, especially on offense. Playing in his hometown, Montgomery had 18 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for a score on a trick play. Gibbs, meanwhile, had 12 carries for 54 yards and caught a touchdown.

The prolific tandem has now tallied a touchdown in the same game for the 14th time, tying the record of former Dallas Cowboys stars Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston for the most among running back teammates, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Detroit RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each scored a touchdown today, and now have scored a touchdown in the same game 14 times, tying Dallas’ Daryl Johnston and Emmitt Smith for the most games among RB teammates each scoring a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/1jzEztEZ9g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2025

Aside from the milestone, the game was extra special for Montgomery. According to the Associated Press, his family, relatives, and friends were in attendance, including his older sister, who was paralyzed in a car crash last year.

Clearly, they motivated the 28-year-old star to show up for the Lions. They started hot, taking a double-digit lead at halftime, 14-3. They increased their lead in the third quarter, but the Bengals rallied in the final period to stay afloat. Detroit, however, held on to the victory.

Article Continues Below

Quarterback Jared Goff went 19-of-23 for 258 yards, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight receptions for 100 yards.

While some teammates tend to battle each other for touches, fueling jealousy and unhealthy competition, Gibbs and Montgomery love playing with each other. Their tight relationship has been a huge factor in the Lions' ascent in recent years.

“The one-two punch with him and Jahmyr Gibbs is special, and it’s rare in this league,” said coach Dan Campbell, as quoted by Draft Sharks' Jared Smola, in July.

The Lions will go for their fifth straight win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.