The Miami Dolphins finally barged into the win column of the 2025 NFL regular season with a 27-21 takedown of the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday night.

But the big story over the side of the Fins from Week 4 is not the fact that they ended their three-game losing skid to start the season, but the unfortunate injuries suffered by superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The speedy wideout suffered a dislocated knee while completing a catch off a pass from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter.

The 31-year-old Hill, who signed a three-year extension contract worth $90 million with the Dolphins in August, was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field. It was reported on Tuesday that Hill also tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN

Given the nature of his injuries, Hill is very likely done for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. Even his availability for the 2026 NFL season is up in the air.

As for the Dolphins' short-term outlook, they will have to hope that the healthy ones left on the roster will be able to step up.

“Next man up,” Dolphins running back Achane said of the outlook for the Dolphins following Hill's devastating injury (h/t Marcel Louis-Jacques and Stephania Bellof ESPN). “We've just got to make sure we stay ahead of the sticks. I feel like anybody on this team, when they got the ball in their hands, they can make plays. We just got to practice and just got to face the fact that we might not have him.”

Achane can be expected to have an increased role in Miami's offense going forward, as the team looks to cover the glaring void left by Hill. The former Texas A&M Aggies star tailback had 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against the Jets.

Meanwhile, the likes of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and comebacking tight end Darren Waller should see ample targets downfield from Tagovailoa. Waddle had 48 receiving yards on three catches and six targets in the Jets game, while Waller, who played his first taste of NFL action in nearly two years, generated 27 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three receptions and four targets.

To date, Hill still leads the Dolphins this season with 265 receiving yards to go along with a touchdown on 21 catches.