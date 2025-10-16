Fantasy football managers enter Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season with two heavyweight backs on bye. Those are Derrick Henry and James Cook. This should force lineup reshuffles across leagues. Even with fewer teams off, this slate offers no shortage of intrigue. Elite performers continue to dominate, while mid-tier options battle inconsistency and tough defenses. There’s also another international twist, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. This means fantasy football managers need to double-check early lineup locks before kickoff.

Week 7 looks like one of those pivot points in the fantasy calendar where the true contenders start separating themselves. The elite remain reliable, of course. These are Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, and Javonte Williams, who are holding firm at the top. Fresh names, though, like Cam Skattebo and JK Dobbins are creeping into the weekly conversation. Navigating injuries and evolving backfield splits has never mattered more.

Key insights: navigating byes and matchup shifts

With Baltimore and Buffalo resting, fantasy football players lose two automatic starters. This amplifies the value of volume-dependent RB2s and streamable backs with touchdown equity. It’s also the week where several defensive identities are solidifying. For instance, San Francisco remains brutal against the run, while Washington and Denver have emerged as sneaky-stingy units up front.

As such, managers should lean on dependable workloads and avoid chasing one-week wonders. As always, usage drives long-term fantasy football value more than pure yardage totals.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings entering Week 7 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 7 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ SF)

There is no longer denying that Bijan Robinson has arrived as the fantasy football RB1. Through six weeks, he’s pacing the league in scrimmage yards and showing unmatched dual-threat versatility. Despite already serving a bye, he leads Christian McCaffrey by 42 yards from scrimmage. Robinson is also on pace for over 1,600 rushing yards and 1,100 receiving yards. Those numbers border on historic.

The Falcons travel west to face a 49ers defense that’s missing linebacker Fred Warner. Without Warner patrolling the middle, Robinson should have more room on screen plays and check-downs. Even on the road, his workload and explosive upside make him a must-start across all formats.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ LAC)

Jonathan Taylor continues to look unstoppable behind an offensive line that’s clicking at every level. He notched his third 100-yard rushing performance last week and scored his eighth touchdown of the year. He is a weekly top-three play. The Chargers have allowed running backs to average nearly five yards per carry, too. They most recently surrendered 128 yards and two touchdowns to De’Von Achane. Taylor’s combination of burst, balance, and red-zone efficiency makes him matchup-proof.

Javonte Williams, DAL (vs. WAS)

Even after being bottled up for 34 yards against Carolina, Javonte Williams remains fantasy football gold. His snap share has hovered around 85 percent. That's rare in today’s committee-heavy NFL. Sure, Washington’s front seven has been tough against the run, ranking top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game. However, volume and versatility keep Williams in the RB1 conversation. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield ensures a stable floor, too. Pencil him in as a strong RB1/2 despite the difficult matchup.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Cam Skattebo, NYG (@ DEN)

Cam Skattebo has transformed the Giants’ offense. He has powered back-to-back wins with his blend of toughness and vision. Last week, he gashed a divisional foe for 110 yards and three touchdowns. That was a breakout performance that turned heads. This week, he draws a formidable Denver defense that ranks top 10 in fewest fantasy football points allowed to running backs. It’s a tough assignment. Still, New York’s commitment to feeding Skattebo gives him a fighting chance to remain productive. He’s best viewed as a low-end RB2 with touchdown upside.

JK Dobbins, DEN (vs. NYG)

Article Continues Below

Dobbins struggled to find daylight against the Jets’ defense. He managed just 40 yards on 14 carries in a low-scoring Week 6 win. Despite that, his role remains secure. Also, his red-zone opportunities make him a solid RB2 option. Against a Giants team that has allowed multiple rushing touchdowns in three of the last four weeks, Dobbins should bounce back. His workload and goal-line role make him a sneaky-good start for those needing stability.

Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. HOU)

The Seattle backfield timeshare continues to frustrate fantasy football owners. Walker and Zach Charbonnet are splitting touches nearly down the middle. That said, Walker remains the more explosive runner and the second-highest-graded rusher by PFF this season. Despite modest yardage totals recently, Walker’s talent is undeniable. Meanwhile, Houston’s defense has been vulnerable to big runs. They have allowed over 120 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields. This could be the week Walker regains his footing. Consider him a high-upside Flex or buy-low candidate moving forward.

Injury Report

On a bye:

James Cook, Derrick Henry, Justice Hill.

Injuries:

Bucky Irving, Bucs (foot), Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (calf), Omarion Hampton, Chargers (ankle), Aaron Jones Sr., Vikings (hamstring), Emari Demercado, Cardinals (ankle), Bam Knight, Cardinals (knee).

These absences, combined with evolving workloads across several offenses, make Week 7 a pivotal test of roster depth.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LV)

29. Tony Pollard, TEN (vs. NE)

28. Zonovan Knight, ARI (vs. GB)

27. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ TEN)

26. David Montgomery, DET (vs. TB)

25. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. HOU)

24. Alvin Kamara, NO (@ CHI)

23. Jordan Mason, MIN (vs. PHI)

22. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. PIT)

21. Kimani Vidal, LAC (vs. IND)

20. D'Andre Swift, CHI (vs. NO)

19. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC (vs. LAR)

18. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (vs. NYG)

17. Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ CIN)

16. Cam Skattebo, NYG (@ DEN)

15. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. CAR)

14. Rachaad White, TB (@ DET)

13. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ KC)

12. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ JAC)

11. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (@ DAL)

10. Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ NYJ)

9. Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ MIN)

8. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. MIA)

7. Javonte Williams, DAL (vs. WAS)

6. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ CLE)

5. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ ARI)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. TB)

3. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ LAC)

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. ATL)

1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ SF)

Bottom line

As fantasy football reaches its midseason stretch, Week 7 represents a turning point. The elite names remain locked into top billing. However, the next tier of backs could determine playoff fates. Players like Dobbins and Skattebo have emerged as dependable contributors. At the same time, other such as Kenneth Walker will test managers’ patience. In a season marked by volatility, staying focused on usage, not hype, remains the winning formula. Prioritize touches, trust consistency, and resist overreacting to one-week outliers.