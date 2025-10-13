The New York Giants shocked the NFL world Thursday night with a 34-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, powered by rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s three-touchdown performance. The win snapped a nine-game divisional losing streak and gave the Giants renewed momentum heading into Week 7.

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, dominated the Eagles' defense with 98 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging over 5 yards per attempt. His relentless, hard-nosed running style fueled the Giants’ offense and drew praise from teammates.

Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux summed it up best, telling FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, “He’s a beast. He energizes. He’s a fighter. I love it. He’s a dog.”

Skattebo’s toughness was on full display as he broke multiple tackles on his scoring runs, powering through defenders like Zach Baun and Reed Blankenship.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart also shone, finishing with 253 total yards and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground, despite briefly leaving for a concussion evaluation. The defense handled the rest, forcing two turnovers and holding Philadelphia scoreless in the second half.

After the win, a lighthearted moment captured what makes this Giants locker room click. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Skattebo’s father approached team executives and joked, “Has he been late again?” The comment was a playful callback to Skattebo’s pre-draft visit, when he famously overslept a meeting in New Jersey.

Scouts had to wake him up by phone, and the same scout who “ratted him out” was sent to pick him up at the airport after he was drafted — closing the loop on what has become a funny team story.

That story now fits neatly into the broader narrative of Skattebo’s rise. Once viewed as a depth piece, the rookie has become a key offensive weapon for New York, complementing fellow back Tyrone Tracy Jr. with his power, balance, and pass-catching ability. The Giants believe his success proves their draft process is paying off, especially after his strong follow-up performances.

The win did come with a bit of controversy. As FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported, the Giants are expected to be fined after head coach Brian Daboll entered the medical tent to check on Dart during his concussion evaluation, a violation of NFL protocol. The league has launched an investigation, but isn’t expected to issue suspensions.

Still, Thursday’s win gave New York plenty to celebrate, and if Skattebo keeps playing like this, his dad’s jokes may become as legendary as his runs.