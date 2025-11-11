We are 10 full weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and with that, you are 10 weeks into your fantasy football season. Injuries have ravaged the fantasy football landscape so far, but you can catch back up to your leaguemates—or stay ahead of them—with these Week 11 waiver wire pickups.

As you look to start to build your roster for the fantasy football playoffs, your waiver wire pickups become more and more crucial each and every week. While there might not be a true headliner in Week 11, there are plenty of depth options that can help out your roster.

The following list includes players who are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. Heading into Week 11, try your best to button up the edges of your roster as you look to start the season strong

Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

36.5% Rostered

The top player in ClutchPoints’ Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Alec Pierce, who has been coming on as of late for the Indianapolis Colts. While Michael Pittman Jr. commands the headlines as the team’s top wideout, Pierce is Indy’s downfield threat, giving him a true boom potential every week.

The best deep ball threat in the league: Alec Pierce

pic.twitter.com/DkFrdrcoqy — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) November 9, 2025

Pierce has recorded back-to-back strong weeks, catching 10-of-20 targets for 199 yards and his first touchdown of 2025 in his past two games. As the Colts continue to rely on Daniel Jones to lead their offense, look for Pierce to grow into a weekly WR2 role moving forward.

2. RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

37.6% Rostered

The top running back in the Week 11 waiver wire pickups is Tyjae Spears, who is coming off a much-needed week off for the Tennessee Titans. With Tony Pollard being super inefficient as the lead back, Spears has looked like the better option between the two since making his season debut in Week 5.

Spears has earned eight-plus touches in each of his five games this year, including games of 12 and 10 touches the past two. He plays a bigger role in the passing game than Pollard, as Spears has caught 13 passes this year. Look for Spears to continue filling a role as a FLEX option in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

3. RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

27.8% Rostered

Look away, teams that roster Bijan Robinson. Tyler Allgeier has become a weekly touchdown vulture in the red zone. Allgeier converted two short touchdowns in Atlanta’s Week 10 loss in Berlin, as he saw 11 total carries in the game.

With matchups coming up against the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets, the Falcons should be able to run the ball extremely well in the next few weeks. This schedule gives Allgeier a shot at being a bye-week or an injury fill-in at running back for your roster, as he does offer RB3 value moving forward.

4. WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27.9% Rostered

Rookie Tez Johnson stepped up in a big way in Week 10 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two touchdowns and racking up his third consecutive week of five-plus targets.

While Emeka Egbuka is earning the headlines as the de facto WR1, Johnson has become a weekly FLEX option at the wide receiver position for the Buccaneers. If he is available, you should make him one of your top targets at wide receiver for your Week 11 waiver wire pickups.

5. TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34.7% Rostered

Cade Otton has been one of the many pass catchers forced to step into a larger role for Tampa Bay, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin won’t be back anytime soon. Otton saw 12 targets in Week 10, catching nine for 82 yards.

Otton has received five-plus targets in each of the past five games, and he looks to be entering the weekly starter category with this safe of a floor. Next up is a matchup against the Buffalo Bills, where Otton will look to continue his strong stretch of play.

6. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

41.5% Rostered

Colston Loveland followed up his breakout Week 9 performance with a solid, four-reception showing in Week 10 for the Chicago Bears. While Cole Kmet will factor into the tight end rotation for the rest of the season, it does look like the baton has officially been passed to the rookie for the TE1 role.

Caleb Williams has a lot of trusted pass catchers at his disposal, so while there may be a few lower weeks for Loveland’s target share, he has a dedicated role in an improving offense that should only continue to solidify moving forward.

7. QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

17.4% Rostered

As the lone quarterback on the Week 11 waiver wire pickups, Jacoby Brissett threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, even though he was sacked five times and fumbled twice. Brissett was handed the keys to the Cardinals' offense for the rest of the season, so he will likely serve as a QB2 for the rest of the year.

With injuries and inconsistencies impacting the QB position for your waiver wire pickups, the lack of a running game and often playing from behind help give Brissett a ton of opportunities. Arizona faces the San Francisco 49ers next week in what should be another chance for Brissett to throw the ball 30-plus times.

8. WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

16.9% Rostered

Stepping into a larger role post-trade deadline, Parker Washington was a bright spot in the passing attack for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Washington saw seven targets, hauling in three for 33 yards and a touchdown, and he also found the end zone on a punt return.

Parker Washington has returned THREE of his last 20 punt returns for touchdowns. Over that span, he’s averaged 19.2 YPR!

pic.twitter.com/Z3hxW1Wxy1 — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 10, 2025

Washington will likely continue to see an increased workload moving forward, as Jakobi Meyers is still acclimating to the JAX offense after the trade and Brian Thomas Jr. is nursing an ankle injury that forced him to miss this past week. Even when Thomas returns, Washington will still have a role as the WR3 for the Jaguars, so he does have a safe-ish floor for his rest-of-season outlook.

9. RB Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals

18.5% Rostered

While Bam Knight started in Week 10, it was Emari Demercado who saw more work in Arizona’s blowout loss to Seattle, which is a good sign for his fantasy football stock moving forward. Demercado ripped off a 55-yard run Sunday and crossed the 100-yard mark, rushing for 64 and catching three passes for 40 yards.

The return of Trey Benson is looming for the AZ backfield, but in the meantime, it looks like Demercado has at least earned a healthier workload heading into Week 11. Knight left Sunday’s game early with an ankle injury, paving the way for Demercado to take over the majority of RB touches this past week, so monitor his practice schedule leading up to Week 11.

10. WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

1.6% Rostered

The final player in the Week 10 waiver wire pickups is rookie wideout Kyle Williams, who housed a pass from Drake Maye for 72 yards to break onto the scene. While he only saw two targets, being able to showcase his playmaking ability will hopefully earn him more snaps moving forward.

Plus, on a short week and with receiver Kayshon Boutte estimated as a limited participant on Monday, Williams could step into a larger role right away in Week 11.