The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a questionable coaching decision, thanks to inspired play from the defense. Included in that mix is a video that shows that the Eagles called out the Packers’ fourth-and-short pre-snap, and Josh Jacobs confirmed it.

On a fourth and one with 1:30 left in the game, the Packers trailed 10-7 but still had a chance to win. But their hopes were greatly damaged when the Eagles stopped them.

Here’s what was said right before the snap, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“Looks like an #Eagles DL — I think Moro Ojomo (#97) — sniffed out the #Packers’ 4th-and-1 call before it even happened:

“Inside zone this way, inside zone this way.”

(h/t @Bgreen321000 for pointing this out in the DMs)”

And here’s the audio:

Something tipped off the Eagles on fourth down

Packers running back Josh Jacobs said it definitely happened that way, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“Stunning: Josh Jacobs heard Eagles defense call out #Packers’ play before fourth-down stop late in fourth quarter. They knew exactly what was coming.

“As a runner, it don’t ever feel good. … It changed my mind on how I’m going to run the ball, if I’m being honest.”

Jacobs said the Eagles somehow knew what was happening, according to the Packers’ YouTube page via CBS Sports.

“Fourth-and-1, they called out our play,” Jacobs said. “We ran it like four times,” Jacobs said. “They called it out. Got good drive, push. The clock was going down. We kind of snapped it fast — faster than we wanted to — and they made a play.

“I mean, they called it out. We called our play. They said, ‘Inside zone, coming right here.' So I kind of didn't want to run right there, you know? But yeah, that's just how it played out. Obviously, people are smart. If we got code words or whatever, you hear it a few times, you're going to eventually react to it. I mean, that's football. But yeah, it's never a good feeling.”

Seems like Packers coach Matt LaFleur needs to do a better job of disguising the play calls at the line of scrimmage. This was an embarrassing moment for the Packers’ coaching staff.