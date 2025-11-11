Week 11 in fantasy football arrives with plenty on the line. Mercifully there aren't too many byes to worry about. Only the Colts and Saints are off this week, meaning fantasy managers will miss reliable options like Michael Pittman Jr and Chris Olave. Most elite wideouts are back in play, though. The position feels as deep as it’s been all season. That's especially true with stars like Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, and Rashee Rice returning from their bye weeks.

Key insights

After a relatively modest Week 10 across the board, expect receivers to bounce back in a big way. Favorable matchups, red-hot target volumes, and a few high-scoring game scripts should fuel several big fantasy football performances. Whether you’re clawing for a playoff spot or cruising toward a first-round bye, this week’s wide receiver rankings could be the difference between victory and heartbreak.

Let’s break down the top fantasy WR plays and some sneaky sleepers heading into Week 11.

Week 11 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Ja’Marr Chase remains a fantasy football machine. That's even without Joe Burrow under center. In the Bengals’ 47–42 loss to the Bears in Week 9, Chase posted six catches for 111 yards. Despite the quarterback instability, Chase’s route precision and after-the-catch ability keep him among the elite options at the position.

In Week 11, Chase draws a favorable matchup against a Steelers defense that’s struggled to contain opposing WR1s. His combination of volume and explosiveness makes him a near-lock for another top-five finish.

Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI)

Justin Jefferson has had a rough stretch since returning from injury. He recently caught just four of 12 targets for 37 yards in a loss to Baltimore. Still, the silver lining is volume. Jefferson continues to dominate the Vikings’ target share. It's really only a matter of time before that opportunity translates into production.

The Bears’ secondary remains one of the league’s most forgiving. They rank bottom 10 in yards allowed per completion to wide receivers. Expect Jefferson and JJ McCarthy to find their rhythm at home. Jefferson remains a must-start WR1 and a strong bounce-back candidate for Week 11.

Tee Higgins, CIN (@ PIT)

Higgins was the hero of Cincinnati’s Week 9 shootout. He caught seven passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. His chemistry with Joe Flacco has been surprisingly strong. He has also found the end zone four times in his last three games.

With defenses continuing to focus on Chase, Higgins has capitalized on single coverage and red-zone looks. Now, he faces a Pittsburgh team that ranks near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per target to outside receivers. With that, Higgins is a top-10 WR this week with multi-touchdown upside.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Rome Odunze, CHI (@ MIN)

Rome Odunze has quietly emerged as a steady contributor in Chicago’s offense. After a catchless Week 9, he bounced back in a big way in Week 10. He tallied six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Odunze now has six touchdowns on the season and remains a high-priority red-zone target for Caleb Williams.

The Vikings' aggressive defensive fronts often leave cornerbacks exposed downfield. Odunze’s size-speed combination gives him a strong chance to produce WR2 numbers again in Week 11.

Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. CHI)

Yes, Addison’s stat line against Baltimore (three catches for 35 yards) was underwhelming. That said, the volume is encouraging. He saw 11 targets, tied for the team lead with Jefferson.

The Bears’ secondary gives up chunk plays through the air. Addison’s crisp route running makes him a prime candidate to exploit mismatches. Even with Jefferson commanding attention, Addison’s red-zone usage and big-play potential make him a solid WR3 with upside.

Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (vs. SF)

Marvin Harrison Jr had a frustrating Week 10. He caught just three of 12 targets for 33 yards. Fortunately, one of those receptions was a touchdown. That salvaged his fantasy football performance. The volume is there and that kind of workload is hard to ignore.

Facing the 49ers this week, Harrison will again function as Jacoby Brissett’s go-to option. San Francisco’s secondary has been prone to giving up big plays. Harrison’s ability to win contested catches gives him a safe floor and high ceiling.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Fantasy football managers can breathe a sigh of relief this week. Only two teams, the Colts and Saints, are on bye. That means missing Michael Pittman Jr, Chris Olave, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Brandin Cooks. Overall, however, the WR pool remains deep.

Injury-wise, a lot of names bear watching: Davante Adams (oblique), Kayshon Boutte (hamstring),

Garrett Wilson (knee), Brian Thomas Jr (ankle), Tory Horton (groin), and Marvin Mims Jr (concussion), Ricky Pearsall (knee), among others. Managers should be ready with backup plans, especially for those dealing with late-game injury designations.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. DK Metcalf, PIT (vs. CIN)

29. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (@ ATL)

28. Romeo Doubs, GB (@ NYG)

27. Zay Flowers, BAL (@ CLE)

26. Jameson Williams, DET (@ PHI)

25. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. GB)

24. Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. TB)

23. Quentin Johnston, LAC (@ JAX)

22. Tre Tucker, LV (vs. DAL)

21. Emeka Egbuka, TB (@ BUF)

20. Nico Collins, HOU (@ TEN)

19. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. DET)

18. Marvin Harrison, ARI (vs. SF)

17. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. CHI)

16. Rome Odunze, CHI (@ MIN)

15. Davante Adams, LAR (vs. SEA)

14. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DET)

13. George Pickens, DAL (@ LV)

12. DJ Moore, CHI (@ MIN)

11. Tee Higgins, CIN (@ PIT)

10. Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ JAX)

9. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ LV)

8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. WAS)

7. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI)

6. Rashee Rice, KC (@ DEN)

5. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SEA)

4. Drake London, ATL (vs. CAR)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ PHI)

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ LAR)

1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ PIT)

Bottom line

Week 11 offers fantasy football managers one of the deepest wide receiver slates of the year. Elite players like Chase, Higgins, and Jefferson headline the rankings. Of course, strong mid-tier options like Odunze and Harrison Jr could swing matchups with the playoffs on the horizon.

With so many high-scoring games expected across the league, the difference between WR1 glory and WR3 frustration will come down to matchups and volume. Bet on talent, target share, and game script.