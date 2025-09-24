Wide receiver is the deepest position in fantasy football. It is also the trickiest, though. The sheer volume of options can tempt managers into chasing last week’s points or stubbornly starting name-brand players despite poor matchups. Week 4 of the 2025 season brings a fascinating mix of rising playmakers, volatile deep threats, and fading veterans. Knowing which wideouts to plug in and which to park could make all the difference between grabbing a winning edge or falling behind in the standings.

Ahead of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which wide receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Elic Ayomanor, TEN (@ HOU)

Ayomanor continues to deliver timely production for Tennessee, and his role is growing. Over his past two games against the Rams and Colts, he’s totaled eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. That consistency is encouraging in an offense still searching for stability through the air. Note that Houston’s defense has been leaky against opposing wideouts. That makes Ayomanor a strong flex option with WR3 upside. He’s worth adding in all fantasy football formats and has the chance to develop into a weekly starter.

Marvin Mims, DEN (vs. CIN)

Mims’ fantasy football stat lines haven’t reflected how close he is to breaking out. In Week 3 against the Chargers, he saw four targets. Several of those could have gone for massive gains or touchdowns if not for off-target throws. Denver has made a clear effort to feature his speed. Sean Payton continues to dial up plays designed to get him in space. With the Bengals’ secondary struggling, Mims is an intriguing boom-or-bust option who carries immense upside. Managers searching for a high-ceiling play should give him serious consideration.

Tre Tucker, LV (vs. CHI)

Tucker exploded in Week 3 against Washington. He caught eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets. That kind of efficiency won’t be sustainable every week. However, the underlying usage is the real takeaway. He also saw eight targets in Week 2. That proves he’s not just a one-week wonder but a central part of the Raiders’ passing attack alongside Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Chicago has been generous to opposing receivers, too. The Bears rank fifth in most fantasy football points allowed to the position. Tucker is a strong flex play with WR2 potential in this matchup.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears (@ Raiders)

Burden was quiet in terms of volume against Dallas. Still, he made his touches count with three receptions, 101 yards, and a touchdown. Of course, the bulk of that production came on a 65-yard flea-flicker. Yes, the highlight play may not repeat. That said, it showcased the explosiveness he brings to Chicago’s offense. The next step is earning more consistent opportunities. Facing a Raiders defense that’s struggled to contain speed, Burden has sneaky upside in Week 4.

Other Starts: Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ MIA); Davante Adams, LAR (vs. IND)

Sit ’Em

Tee Higgins, CIN (@ DEN)

Higgins managed just one catch on two targets for 15 yards in a Week 3 blowout loss to Minnesota. His chemistry with Jake Browning looks shaky. As such, Browning has locked in more heavily on Ja’Marr Chase. The Broncos’ secondary has been among the toughest in football, too. In addition, Denver at home is rarely a favorable spot for opposing passing games. Higgins is too talented to bench outright in deep leagues. In standard formats, though, he’s best avoided this week.

Travis Hunter, JAC (@ SF)

Hunter has had flashes in Jacksonville, but his offensive involvement has been minimal. He saw just two targets in Week 3. He caught one for 21 yards while spending much of his energy on defense. That dual role has capped his fantasy football ceiling. His chemistry with Trevor Lawrence remains underdeveloped as well. Now he draws a brutal matchup in San Francisco. The 49ers’ defense excels at eliminating secondary options. Until his offensive workload increases, Hunter should stay out of lineups.

Marquise Brown, KC (vs. BAL)

Brown’s production has been modest. He has had nine receptions for 72 yards over the past two weeks combined. Kansas City continues to experiment with other receivers, and Tyquan Thornton’s emergence further muddies the pecking order. Xavier Worthy is also nearing a return. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice will come back soon. As such, Brown’s window to be a reliable fantasy football starter is closing. Against a stingy Baltimore defense, he’s simply too risky to trust in Week 4.

Other Sits: Jerry Jeudy, CLE (@ DET); Cooper Kupp, SEA (@ ARI)

Bottom line

Week 4 offers a chance to capitalize on rising wideouts who are carving out bigger roles while avoiding big-name players stuck in poor situations. Elic Ayomanor and Tre Tucker are trending up and face favorable matchups. Marvin Mims and Luther Burden bring explosive upside as flex plays. On the flip side, Tee Higgins, Travis Hunter, and Marquise Brown face enough red flags that they’re better left on the bench. Wide receiver depth gives fantasy managers flexibility. However, making the right calls in Week 4 could be the difference between momentum in the standings and another uphill climb.