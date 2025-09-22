Not only did the Las Vegas Raiders remain in the AFC West basement, but they also had a scary injury situation. And head coach Pete Carroll credited the Commanders for the Week 3 blowout, according to a post on X by Anthony Galaviz.

#Raiders HC Pete Carroll: “(Dan Quinn) got those guys ready to go. They whipped us on the returns. It's a hard game, but I'm going to take it. I have to do a better job of getting these guys ready to go in the matchups that we have, regardless, and it showed in special teams.”

With quarterback Marcus Mariota filling in for injured Jayden Daniels, the Commanders rushed for 174 yards in a 41-24 win on Sunday.

Back to the drawing board for Raiders HC Pete Carroll

There weren’t many good things for the Raiders to say, according to ESPN.

“We just didn’t tackle very well,” Raiders star defender Maxx Crosby said. “We just didn’t do our job.”

And Carroll said it starts with the coaching staff.

“I have to do a better job,” Carroll said. “It was all three phases, so it’s me. I have to do a better job managing our return.”

He said the Raiders haven’t been putting things together, according to ESPN.

“It's not scheme-wise, it's just physically, I think I didn't get them right,” Carroll said after the team's second loss of the season. “I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't see it coming.

“That's just not the football we play. If you give up big plays, you're no good, and we were no good today.”

The Raiders didn’t have the physicality they needed, according to raiders.com.

“Mentally, we were OK, but physically, we just didn't seem like we made the bounce back,” Carroll said. “So I have to do a better job. It's all three phases [offense, defense, special teams], so it's me. I've got to do a better job making sure I manage our return so that when we get on the field, we're ready to go. The guys were trying, but it just didn't quite happen like it had before.”