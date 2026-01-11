South Carolina Gamecocks' roster turnover continued this week as one of quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ most productive targets officially found a new home out of the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs is headed to Miami, a move reported by On3. The commitment marks a huge loss for the Gamecocks’ offense after Jacobs emerged as a reliable playmaker during the 2025 season.

“South Carolina transfer WR Vandrevius Jacobs has Committed to Miami, source told On3 Sports He totaled 32 receptions for 548 yards and 4 TDs this season (17.1 YPC).” On3 insider Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X, formerly Twitter

Jacobs transferred to South Carolina ahead of the 2024 campaign and played a limited role in his first year with the program. That changed in the 2025-26 College football regular season, when the redshirt sophomore took a major step forward. He finished as South Carolina’s second-leading receiver, trailing only Nyck Harbor, while leading the team in receptions.

A Florida native, Jacobs hauled in 32 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns, flashing big-play ability with an impressive yards-per-catch average. His breakout season made him one of Sellers’ most trusted options, particularly as the offense searched for consistency through the air.

His poise and stats are explosive, which the Gamecocks could easily use in the upcoming season. The fact only highlights his value on the open market. Across his college career, which began at Florida State before stops in Columbia, Jacobs has totaled 47 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

Miami, meanwhile, continues to capitalize on its momentum after sneaking into the College Football Playoff as the No. 10 seed and advancing to the national championship game against No. 1 Indiana. Jacobs now joins a Hurricanes receiver room highlighted by star freshman Malachi Toney, forming what could become a dangerous pairing.

The move may not be the last connection between the two programs, either, as former South Carolina offensive lineman Josiah Thompson was reportedly visiting Miami recently.

For South Carolina, Jacobs’ departure leaves a notable hole in the passing game, increasing the urgency for the Gamecocks to reload at wide receiver as they look ahead to the next phase of the LaNorris Sellers era.