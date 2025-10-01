Week 5 of the fantasy football season is here. With it comes the first wave of bye weeks. The Bears, Falcons, Packers, and Steelers are all off. That leaves fantasy managers scrambling to fill wide receiver spots. That absence of depth raises the stakes at one of the most volatile positions in the game.

Wide receivers can dominate matchups one week and disappear the next. That's thanks to injuries, defensive matchups, and even offensive line play impacting quarterback efficiency. This week’s rankings highlight both the perennial elite and the emerging threats forcing their way into weekly lineups. From Puka Nacua’s record-breaking pace to the reemergence of Davante Adams, managers will need to stay sharp and make bold lineup calls to survive the chaos.

Key Insights

One guy to keep tabs on is Quentin Johnston. He has broken out with consistent production through the first month. Emeka Egbuka, George Pickens, and Xavier Worthy also crack many top 15 rankings. Their performances validate the steady rise in usage.

Meanwhile, some big names have slipped. AJ Brown, Brian Thomas Jr, Jerry Jeudy, and Jameson Williams are all trending downward. That's whether due to tough matchups, inconsistent play, or simply not commanding the target share fantasy managers expected. The wide receiver pool remains crowded, but knowing which trends to trust makes all the difference.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings entering Week 5 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 5 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ CIN)

If not for Puka Nacua’s historic start, Amon-Ra St. Brown would be the unquestioned headline at wide receiver this season. He has tallied six touchdowns in four games and the second-most receptions in the league. His consistency has just been unmatched. Now he gets a dream matchup against a Bengals defense that has been a sieve through the air. Detroit could dominate on the ground and still win this one easily. However, St. Brown’s route-running and chemistry with Jared Goff make him impossible to contain.

Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ CLE)

Jefferson is thriving even with Carson Wentz under center. Over the last two weeks, he’s averaged 11 targets, 10 receptions, and 126 yards per game. The touchdowns haven’t been there, sure. Still, the volume is elite. Week 5 brings a challenging matchup against Cleveland’s ferocious pass rush, with Myles Garrett capable of wrecking any offensive plan. Despite that, Jefferson is too talented and too heavily involved to ever bench. Managers should start him with confidence.

Emeke Egbuka, TB (@ SEA)

Egbuka’s start has been sensational. He sits sixth among wide receivers and ranks third in touchdowns at the position. His playmaking has given Baker Mayfield a reliable weapon. Egbuka also continues to command targets even with Chris Godwin back in the mix. The Seahawks defense will be his toughest test yet, though. They rank near the top in fewest receptions and yards allowed to wideouts. That said, Egbuka’s usage, red-zone role, and ability to separate make him a must-start.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Romeo Doubs, GB (Bye)

Though the Packers are on bye this week, Doubs deserves attention after leading the receiving corps in snaps, routes, and targets in Week 4. His 58 yards and three-touchdown performance cemented him as a red-zone weapon. When Green Bay returns in Week 6, Doubs projects as a high-upside flex. It's time to stash him.

Darius Slayton, NYG (@ NO)

With Malik Nabers sidelined for the season, Slayton’s role in New York’s passing attack is about to expand dramatically. Nabers held a 29 percent target share before his injury. Meanwhile, Slayton has already shown he can absorb that kind of workload. He already that in 2024 when Nabers was out. Expect him to become a frequent target for Jaxson Dart. That gives him sneaky WR3 appeal moving forward.

Elic Ayomanor, TEN (@ HOU)

Ayomanor may not have put up gaudy numbers in Week 4. However, his role remains secure. He led Tennessee’s wideouts in snaps, routes, and targets. He has also already earned three of the team’s five end-zone looks this season. Usage like that is often the precursor to fantasy football production. With time, Ayomanor could develop into a weekly flex. As such, savvy managers should stash him now before he breaks out.

Injury Report

Tyreek Hill suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 4 against the Jets. He tore multiple ligaments including his ACL. Hill is out for the season and may be facing the end of his career. Jaylen Waddle becomes Miami’s clear WR1. Meanwhile, Malik Washington steps into the WR2 role.

Malik Nabers also tore his ACL in Week 4, ending his year. The Giants’ passing game now leans heavily on Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson. Cam Skattebo also factors into the short passing game. The absence of Nabers is a major blow to Dart’s development.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. NE)

29. Jauan Jennings, SF (@ LAR)

28. Devonta Smith, PHI (vs. DEN)

27. Jameson Williams, DET (@ CIN)

26. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DEN)

25. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC (vs. KC)

24. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ CAR)

23. Ricky Pearsall, SF (@ LAR)

22. Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. WAS)

21. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. HOU)

20. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. MIA)

19. Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ IND)

18. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. LV)

17. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. WAS)

16. Chris Olave, NO (vs. NYG)

15. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. DET)

14. Deebo Samuel Sr., WAS (@ LAC)

13. Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ PHI)

12. Xavier Worthy, KC (@ JAC)

11. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (vs. TEN)

10. George Pickens, DAL (@ NYJ)

9. Davante Adams, LAR (vs. SF)

8. Emeka Egbuka, TB (@ SEA)

7. Quentin Johnston, LAC (vs. WAS)

6. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. DAL)

5. Nico Collins, HOU (@ BAL)

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. TB)

3. Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ CLE)

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ CIN)

1. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SF)

Bottom line

Week 5 marks the beginning of bye-week season, and wide receiver depth is already being tested. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Emeka Egbuka remain rock-solid options, even in tougher matchups. At the same time, sleepers like Darius Slayton and Elic Ayomanor provide valuable depth for managers looking to survive injuries and byes.