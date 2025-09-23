With more than a quarter left to play in a Monday Night Football shootout between the Super Bowl-contending Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown earned a personal victory by scoring his fourth touchdown reception of the season by taking a beautiful pass from Jared Goff 18 yards to the house.

Now granted, for St. Brown, scoring touchdowns is nothing new, as he'd caught 36 over his first 68 regular-season games, but touchdown 37 was special because it officially surpassed Marvin Jones Jr. on the team's all-time list, placing the star wide receiver in sole ownership of the third-most touchdown catches in Detroit history.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has produced his 37th-career TD reception, passing Marvin Jones Jr. (36) for the 3rd-most TD receptions in team history,” Lions PR shared.

Originally drafted in the fourth round out of USC after some questioned his long-term role as a slot-only receiver at the NFL level, St. Brown has quickly proven that he can be a certified weapon all over the field, catching passes inside and out while producing in other ways like his option pass to Jahmyr Gibbs on MNF. Quickly establishing himself as one of Goff's favorite targets, St. Brown was rewarded with a four-year, $120 million extension that began in 2025 and has remained as effective as ever, logging 160 yards through two weeks as he looks to record his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

Will St. Brown ever be able to overcome the loft marks set by “Megatron” Calvin Johnson to become the most prolific wide receiver in Lions history? Only time will tell, but if he continues to ball out in Detroit, anything is possible.