The Green Bay Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 10-7 on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Green Bay lost its second straight game, dropping to 5-3-1 on the season. The team has scored just 20 points over the last two weeks as Matt LaFleur’s seat heats up.

Both offenses struggled on Monday night, resulting in the first 0-0 MNF halftime score since 2009. But the Packers were shut out through the first three quarters. Green Bay scored its sole Week 10 touchdown with 5:49 remaining in the game.

The Packers' failed final drive sealed the three-point victory for Philadelphia and enraged Green Bay fans. Jordan Love went 20/36 for 176 scoreless yards while taking three sacks on Monday. The Eagles held the Packers to 261 total yards and one scoring drive.

Packers’ offense collapses in MNF loss to Eagles

Philadelphia overcame its own offensive ineptitude as well as a bizarre Nick Sirianni call on 4th down that left the door open for Green Bay. The Eagles' head coach went for it on 4th & 6th, calling for a deep shot to A.J. Brown. The wideout had only been targeted twice before the failed pass.

The blunder allowed the Packers to take over at their own 35-yard-line with 27 seconds remaining. But the team could only set up a desperation 64-yard field goal try, which Brandon McManus missed.

dr. mantis toboggan wrote:

“Anywhere is a better place compared to this Packers offense”

Brian Richie added:

“It’s wild how volatile the roller coaster of Jordan Love’s perception has been. He went from an inexplicable draft choice to promising young stud to a weak liability all in the span of a few seasons. There is nothing to fear from the Packers offense right now.”

Niklas commented:

“The defense is playing so damn well and MLF constantly falls to get his offense ready. And the STs decisions are probably even worse. Packers win the last two games [if they] go with Havrisik and not [the] injured McManus”

VivixGold wrote:

“We spend all game rotating WR’s and our offense sucks. This is our offense Run,Run, Pass, punt or go for it”

Zach Kruse added:

“You’ll see plenty of tape breakdown of the Packers offense in the coming days. I’d bet anything the tape shows the middle of the field open all night and either Jordan missing it or pressure killing the play.”