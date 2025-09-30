When the Indianapolis Colts traveled across the country to Los Angeles last week, they intended to stay undefeated on the season to improve to 4-0. That did not happen, as the Rams had other plans. In what ended up being a great game a Sofi Stadium, the Rams got the edge 27-20 thanks to a big game from Puka Nacua. The Rams have one of the brightest stars on their roster as he aims to continue his dominance early in his career.

Puka went off against the Colts. He caught 13 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown, including a long of 31. The Colts had no answer for him. Because of this, he passed Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in betting odds for offensive player of the year. Taylor had 76 yards on 17 carries in the loss. Taylor had been the favorite after a strong start to the season. With how well Puka is playing, it will be tough to pass him up.

Let's take a look at the NFL odds for Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, courtesy of FanDuel.

Puka Nacua: +260

Jonathan Taylor: +400

Bijan Robinson: +550

Christian McCaffrey: +650

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1500

James Cook: +1500

Jahmyr Gibbs: +1900

Saquan Barkley: +2500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +2500

Justin Jefferson: +2500

Derrick Henry: +300

He has a long way to go, but statistically wise, Puka Nacua is on pace to be one of the best receivers of all time if he continues this level of play for years on out. In his rookie season in 2023, he was a second-team All-Pro player. Last year, he missed time due to an early-season injury but came back and was a dominant receiver. Now in Year 3, Puka is picking up where he left off. He has 42 receptions on 50 targets, 503 yards, and one touchdown. He is averaging 12 yards per catch with eight big plays and 170 yards after the catch. His connection with Matthew Stafford is second to none.