The Green Bay Packers have had a rough day so far against the Carolina Panthers, as the team is down 13-6 late in the third quarter. Unfortunately, the offense could be without its star tight end, after Tucker Kraft left the game early due to an injury.

Reports indicate that Kraft had to be carted off the field after his trip to the blue medical tent, according to Bridget Condon of the NFL Network. The 24-year-old tight end is said to have suffered a knee injury.

The Packers quickly ruled Tucker Kraft questionable to return after he left the contest, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The seriousness of the injury is currently unknown.

Kraft managed to record just 20 receiving yards off two receptions before suffering the injury. The Packers' offense has struggled as a whole against the Panthers in Week 9. Running back Josh Jacobs seems to be the only player making any strides offensively, as he has 73 rushing yards off seven attempts with just three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Tucker Kraft has emerged as a consistent option for Packers quarterback Jordan Love. He's been one of the most productive targets in the passing game, as he has recorded 32 receptions for 489 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs. Hopefully, the injury isn't as serious as it appears, and the third-year tight end can return to action.

Until then, the Packers will have to play without Kraft in the lineup. John Fitzpatrick and Luke Musgrave will be who Green Bay relies on out of the tight end position, while Kraft nurses his knee.