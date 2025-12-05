A nice fantasy football kicking option is already off the board this week. And if you want the full list of the other options, check here. But here is a look at the last-minute streaming options for NFL Week 14 at kicker.

And first up on this list is Chargers’ kicker Cameron Dicker. He has four things working in his favor. He’s kicking at home, the Eagles have a good defense plus a struggling offense, and the Chargers' offense could struggle in plus territory because of Justin Herbert’s injury limitations.

Chargers K Cameron Dicker vs. Eagles

With the way the Eagles have been playing on offense, the Chargers might be willing to settle for a field goal in those fourth-and-short situations in field goal range.

And Dicker has been incredibly consistent this season. He has missed just two kicks all season.

And he has that distance leg, for leagues that give extra points for long kicks. (As a side note, it’s a good idea to stop that practice. Kickers make 50- and even 60-yard field goals routine these days. There’s no need to reward a kicker for kicks that anybody can make these days.) Dicker booted a 56-yarder against the Raiders last week.

However, keep an eye on Herbert’s availability. If he’s out, Dicker isn’t that great of a choice because the Chargers could struggle to move the football against the Eagles.

And Herbert isn’t ready to go yet, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero via Sports Illustrated.

“There are still some milestones that Herbert is going to have to clear here,” Pelissero said. “He needs the swelling to come out of his non-throwing hand. But Herbert has said his goal is to play Monday night against the Eagles. Given his track record, all the injuries he has played through, it does seem like it is trending in the right direction.”

Herbert said he’s planning to play, according to chargers.com.

“Yeah, that's the plan,” Herbert said on Wednesday. “To prepare as if I'm going to play.”

Bengals K Evan McPherson at Bills

It’s not about what he did last week. But the six field goals were impressive. Check out these stats, according to cincyjungle.com.

“McPherson’s 20 points scored were the most by any NFL kicker in a game this season, and were the second-most ever scored by a Bengals kicker behind Shayne Graham’s 21 points on Nov. 11, 2007, at Baltimore,” Kason Marcus wrote. “McPherson’s 52-yarder in the fourth quarter against the Ravens marked his 28th career made kick from 50 or more yards, which are the most in Bengals history and tied for the sixth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021. He has also made 20 consecutive field-goal attempts from inside 50 yards, dating to Week 13 of last season.”

But this week is more about the matchup. The Bengals have Joe Burrow back in the saddle. They will move the football against the Bills. But the Bills may be able to short-circuit a couple of red zone drives. And before it’s said and done, this could be a game where McPherson gets a chance to kick three field goals.

Article Continues Below

Plus, it’s another opportunity to capitalize on the distance points, according to fantasypoints.com.

“McPherson has 13 bonus range field goals this season, with 12 of those coming in his last eight outings,” Brian Drake wrote.

Packers K Brandon McManus vs. Bears

One thing that seems sure is that this game will be close. That means every point is at a premium. And field goals will be valuable. Unlike their game against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will likely lean more toward points instead of going for it in plus territory.

McManus hasn’t been particularly consistent this season. He has missed a whopping six kicks. But look for him to come up big this week. The Packers said they believe McManus is getting back to his better kicking self, according to packers.com.

“It’s really good,” special teams coordinator Rick Bisaccia said. “It feels like he’s back. I think the thing with Brandon, the conversations I’ve had with him, when he went through the Derek Jeter slump, as we would call it, coming off the quad, I think he’s back. Who he is. The attitude. The crazy body language. All those kind of things.

“I think he’s back. I think he’s hitting the ball the way he wants to hit it. That’s probably, for me, that’s the saving grace. I feel good about every time he goes out there to kick the ball.”

Steelers K Chris Boswell at Ravens

Boswell is always a good guy to lean on when the pickings are slim. And this is another good spot. The Steelers should be able to move the football against the Ravens, but will likely have trouble finishing drives in the red zone. And since Mike Tomlin isn’t one of those fourth-down wild men, the Steelers should settle for kicks a time or two or three.

Tomlin said he keeps an eye on Boswell, getting a feel for what he can do in a given game, according to steelers.com.

”We don't have a lot of verbal communication. I keep eyes on him during the pregame process,” Tomlin said. “Generally, I understand that unless there are unusual stadium conditions or weather circumstances, even prior to getting to the stadium, what makes us comfortable. From a range standpoint. He's pretty weather-proof, surface-proof, environment-proof.”