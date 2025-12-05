After a 3-2 start highlighted by a win over the Los Angeles Chargers out west, the Washington Commanders looked as if they would pose a threat in the NFC playoff picture once again. Instead, seven consecutive losses have doomed the Commanders to a 3-9 record, good enough for third in the NFC East. Quarterback Jayden Daniels injured his elbow during the November 2nd loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite what's considered a lost season, Daniels spoke to the press about his motivation to return. Team beat reporter Tom Schaad shared Daniels' thoughts via X, formerly Twitter.

“Who's to say I'm not going to go into next year healthy?” Daniels said to the media, including Schad. “I love this game, and before I was getting paid, I was playing it for free.”

That's certainly a welcome thing to hear from Daniels. The 2024 second overall selection had a lights-out rookie campaign, helping lead Washington to a 12-5 record en route to an NFC Championship Game berth. While the Commanders lost to their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in that matchup, things were looking bright for Daniels and his teammates entering 2026. Can head coach Dan Quinn and the coaching staff get Washington in position for a strong finish as Daniels makes his return Sunday versus the Vikings?

Commanders look to finish tough 2025 campaign on a high note

Article Continues Below

Daniels isn't the only quarterback returning on Sunday. Fellow 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will also return for the Vikings. While neither Minnesota nor Washington expected to be out of the playoff hunt this soon, the hope is that Sunday's matchup is just the first of many meetings between the two 2024 first rounders.

After the Vikings matchup Sunday, the Commanders close out the 2025 season with four straight divisional games. That includes two games against the Eagles, with a home game in Week 16, then a road trip to Philadelphia to finish the campaign. If Daniels looks like the signal caller who won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, don't be surprised to see a potential 3-2 finish, if not better.