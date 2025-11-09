The Miami Dolphins have not had the best season, and they've had very few moments to be proud about so far. When they do get those moments, it's good to recognize them, and that's what happened in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

With the Dolphins already up 10 points midway through the quarter, they seemed to seal the deal when De'Von Achane broke off for a 59-yard touchdown. That all but put the game away, and he ended up going for another long touchdown with around three minutes left in the game.

De’Von Achane eluded the would-be tackle from Jordan Poyer to break free for the 59-yard touchdown.

It was a big game for Achane, and a game that the Dolphins desperately needed after what happened to them against the Baltimore Ravens last week. After that loss, the Dolphins and the general manager parted ways, which felt like it was just the beginning of the end for the team, with the deadline approaching.

They ended up not making many moves at the deadline, and it looks like they'll be sticking with the group they have until the end of the season. The bigger news to come out of the week was that head coach Mike McDaniel would not be fired, and he'll at least make it to the end of the season.

This was a good way to bounce back for them, especially with everything that has gone on with them this season. It was also good to do it against a divisional opponent like the Bills, who have always seemed to have their number.

The hope now is that the Dolphins can build on a performance like this, and if some changes in the organization were able to spark something like this. Both the offense and the defense will have to step up every week for the remainder of the season to get these kinds of results.