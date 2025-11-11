The Brian Daboll era in New York came to a sudden end on Monday. New York decided to fire their third-year head coach after an embarrassing Week 10 loss against Chicago. That could be a popular decision in New Y0rk's locker room after another brutal loss.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote in a recent article that Daboll's firing was not a surprise for many players.

“Several players told ESPN after Sunday's loss that someone had to be accountable and that they understood it was likely the head coach,” Raanan wrote on Monday. Daboll couldn't keep pointing fingers elsewhere after discarding Daniel Jones last year and constantly reshaping his staff. The locker room as a whole won't be too disappointed.”

But one player who might miss Daboll is rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

“It surely will be tough on Dart,” Raanan added. “He had a strong relationship with Daboll, who always cozied up to his top players.”

Raanan also noted that it will be “interesting” to see how the players react to Mike Kafka being named interim head coach.

Now New York can begin thinking about who they will pursue as their next head coach this offseason.

Dan Orlovsky believes Giants firing Brian Daboll is a mistake

But not everyone is a fan of the Giants firing Daboll.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is one national analyst who opposed the move, citing Daboll's relationship with Dart as one reason to hold onto the head coach.

“I'm on the belief this is a mistake by the New York Giants,” Orlovsky said on ESPN. “It was clear that the quarterback and head coach had something going together. The fourth-quarter leads are obviously something that you're sitting there and killing yourself over. This team lost its best player, and then they lost probably their second or third-best, certainly offensive weapon, in Skattebo. The fact that they had built these leads should warrant something.”

The Giants did take some strides forward this season, but not enough to save Daboll's job.

Now the presence of Dart, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and other players could make the Giants one of the most attractive head coaching jobs this offseason.

But for now, the Giants simply need to finish the regular season under Kafka's leadership.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 11 matchup against the Packers.