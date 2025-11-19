Every fantasy football manager knows that strong wide receiver play is important for consistently winning games. That is more important than ever heading into Week 12. The wide receiver position has been in flux this season, with some of the best names in the game (Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Brown) not living up to expectations.

The fantasy playoffs are just around the corner, which means time is running out to get good wide receivers on your roster. This week's list includes a couple of players who you may want to acquire ahead of the fantasy playoffs.

Below we will explore which wide receivers to start and sit in Week 12 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Start ‘Em

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (at SF)

McMillan was incredible in Week 11 for the Panthers.

The rookie wide receiver had eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns after being targeted 12 times. He averaged 16.3 yards per reception and looked in sync with QB Bryce Young.

Could that have been McMillan's breakout performance?

It was certainly impressive to see McMillan thrive when the running game was not at full strength. If the rookie has really arrived, he should have a big game in Week 12.

The 49ers defense is not the same without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.

San Francisco has allowed 249.1 passing yards per game this season. That puts them in the bottom five with horrible coverage units like the Cowboys, Commanders, and Bengals.

I'm confident that McMillan will make his mark this weekend.

The 2025 season has been a bit of a disappointment for St. Brown. Of course, that's when comparing it to his huge expectations.

St. Brown entered 2025 with three consecutive seasons with over 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards. That kind of volume in fantasy football is what dreams are made of.

Unfortunately, St. Brown has not been as involved over the past few weeks. He only managed two receptions for 42 yards against the Eagles and had a costly drop on fourth down.

So why is he a must start?

The Lions know that St. Brown needs to get rolling for their offense to function properly. As such, I believe they'll force the ball to him plenty against an inferior opponent like the Giants.

Personally, I'm predicting Amon-Ra to have a game similar to other games this year against weak opponents. For example, Week 2 against the Bears (nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns), or Week 4 against the Browns (seven receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns).

St. Brown will deliver in Week 12.

Michael Wilson, ARI (vs. JAX)

It is easy to understand the case for Wilson in Week 12.

Wilson had 15 receptions for 185 receiving yards last week. He had a whopping 18 targets, which is beautiful for fantasy football.

Jacoby Brissett clearly made it a priority to target Wilson with Marvin Harrison Jr. out recovering from hsi appendectomy.

It will be fascinating to see if Wilson will get the same treatment in Week 12.

The Jaguars' secondary is already pretty thin, especially with Travis Hunter done for the season.

Don't expect Wilson to have the exact same kind of performance against the Jaguars. But there's plenty of evidence to suggest he'll be great for fantasy.

Start Wilson with confidence as a high-end flex this weekend.

Other Starts: Luther Burden III, CHI (vs. PIT); Jauan Jennings, SF (vs. CAR)

Sit ‘Em

Jordan Addison, MIN (at GB)

This is more about QB J.J. McCarthy than it is about Addison himself.

McCarthy has played quite inconsistently over the past few weeks. He's committed some ugly turnovers and overthrown a surprising volume of his throws.

It is worth mentioning that McCarthy has been trying to force the ball to Addison. For fantasy football, that's good to see because it means Addison is a primary target. But the connection simply has not been working as of late.

The Vikings passing game is a bit of a mess right now, which makes me want to stay away from almost everyone. But Justin Jefferson is too talented, so he gets a pass.

I recommend benching Addison for Week 12.

But keep him on your bench as he could become valuable during the fantasy playoffs.

Jerry Jeudy, CLE (at LV)

Again, it all comes down to the quarterback.

There is simply no reason to trust anyone on the Browns in fantasy right now.

Dillon Gabriel left Week 11's game with a concussion and was replaced by fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Sanders looks positioned to start again in Week 12.

The rookie had a terrible NFL debut, going 4-of-16 for 47 passing yards and an interception. He was also sacked twice.

At this point, there's no reason to trust Sanders is good enough to get Jeudy the ball consistently. And it hasn't been a pretty season for Jeudy as it is.

Bench Jeudy this week and see if the situation improves before the fantasy playoffs. If it doesn't, it might make sense to simply cut Jeudy and add someone else off waivers.

Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. NE)

Higgins will be Cincinnati's primary receiver after Ja'Marr Chase's suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey.

In vintage Patriots fashion, I could see New England devoting a lot of resources to covering Higgins. That would force Joe Flacco to spread the ball around to the rest of Cincinnati's receivers.

I will admit, it is possible that Higgins does get the Chase treatment and is force fed the ball. Personally, I don't think that's as likely as the Bengals spreading the ball out and establishing the run.

This is certainly one of the riskier choices this week. But I recommend staying away from Higgins in Week 12.

Other Sits: Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. IND); Keon Coleman, BUF (at HOU)