The Jacksonville Jaguars could really use a win on Sunday. Jacksonville is riding a two-game losing streak headed into an important matchup against Las Vegas. Unfortunately, Jacksonville got some bad injury news on Friday just ahead of Week 9.

The Jaguars have placed WR/CB Travis Hunter on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to head coach Liam Coen per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He will miss at least the next four games before he is eligible to return. That means the earliest that Hunter can return is in Week 13 against the Titans.

Hunter was a late addition to the Week 9 injury report with this knee issue. The two-way player suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

He showed no visible signs of injury during the open portion of Thursday's practice, which makes this news even more surprising.

The timing could not have been worse, both for Hunter and the Jaguars.

Hunter had his best game as a wide receiver during Jacksonville's last game against Los Angeles. He hauled in eight receptions for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown on a whopping 14 targets.

Now he has to focus on getting healthy and finishing his rookie campaign on a positive note.

How will Travis Hunter's surprise injury impact the Jaguars?

Jacksonville will feel the loss of Travis Hunter right away, on both sides of the football.

The Jaguars are already banged up at wide receiver, with Brian Thomas Jr. and Tim Patrick already nursing injuries. Joshua Cephus is also on injured reserve. That could put a lot of pressure on Parker Washington and Dyami Brown over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the situation is a bit better at cornerback. Only Jourdan Lewis is dealing with an injury, so the Jaguars should still be able to deploy their starters in the secondary.

But either way, the Jaguars are losing a special player in Hunter.

Hunter has lived up to the billing as a two-way player, though the majority of his snaps have come at wide receiver in 2025.

This knee injury is perhaps a bigger problem because it takes away opportunities for Hunter to get more familiar in his two-way role with the Jaguars.

Hopefully he returns from injury completely healthy in Week 13.

Jaguars at Raiders kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.