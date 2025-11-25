Week 13 arrives with a rare fantasy football gift. Every wide receiver in the league is available, thanks to a zero-bye week. That means the full arsenal of fantasy firepower will be on display. With so much talent on the table, the challenge for fantasy managers isn’t depth but discernment.

Key Insights

Week 13 features multiple high-scoring matchups, key injury situations, and shifting target shares across the league. All of these could decide playoff seeding. If you’re sitting at 6–6 or 7–5, the right wideout choice this week might be the difference between extending your season or watching it end.

Below are the wideouts who stand above the rest heading into Week 13 sand the sleepers who could flip your matchup with a single breakout performance.

Week 13 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Rashee Rice, KC (@ DAL)

Rashee Rice delivered a monster performance in Week 12. He caught eight of 12 targets for 141 yards while adding a two-point conversion in Kansas City’s overtime win over Indianapolis. It was the first 100-yard game by a Chiefs wideout this season. Rice continued to prove he’s Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable receiver. He has now produced 34 catches, 394 yards, and three touchdowns in five games since returning to action. Rice, though, was listed as limited early in the week with a hamstring concern. However, all signs point to him trending toward playing on Thanksgiving. Assuming he’s active, Rice is a must-start WR1 against a Cowboys secondary that has struggled against physical route-runners all year.

The Bengals did not have Ja’Marr Chase in Week 12 due to his upheld suspension. For Week 13, though, Chase remains an elite play assuming he returns as scheduled. Sure, Cincinnati continues to battle injuries, including Tee Higgins’ concussion. Still, Chase profiles as a target hog and a matchup-proof WR1. If he’s active in Week 13, he’s right back into lineups despite a tough Ravens defense. If he is unexpectedly sidelined again, expect significant bumps for Higgins (if cleared) and Andrei Iosivas. For now, Chase remains locked into the top tier because of talent, volume, and ceiling.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains one of the safest fantasy football receivers this season. In Week 12, he torched the Giants for 149 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. St. Brown has now posted at least five receptions in nine of his last 10 games. He continues to dominate first-read targets in Detroit’s offense. Against a Green Bay secondary that struggles against elite route technicians, St. Brown projects as a high-end WR1.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NO)

Jaylen Waddle’s Week 11 stat line had three receptions for 52 yards. It was modest, but context matters. He led the Dolphins in receiving yards and targets despite Tua Tagovailoa throwing for just 171 yards. Waddle has now cleared 50 yards in six of his last seven games. He continues to flash big-play upside even in low-volume contests. Now, Miami returns home to face a Saints defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league against downfield receivers. As such, Waddle is set up as a strong WR2 with WR1 upside.

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. LAR)

Tetairoa McMillan remains one of the lone bright spots in a struggling Carolina offense. In Week 12, he tallied two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers do not jump off the page. However, the usage is encouraging. McMillan saw seven targets, found the end zone for a third time in two games, and showed chemistry with Bryce Young. The Rams present a tough matchup, but Young’s tendency to lock onto McMillan in critical moments keeps him in the FLEX conversation.

Michael Wilson, ARI (@ TB)

Perhaps no wideout in fantasy football has benefited more from a teammate’s absence than Michael Wilson. With Marvin Harrison Jr sidelined, Wilson has exploded with back-to-back 100-yard games. Those include a 10-catch, 118-yard performance in Week 12. Jacoby Brissett’s efficiency and willingness to pepper Wilson with targets have transformed the Cardinals’ WR2 into a must-start asset. Even if Harrison returns in Week 13, Wilson has shown enough to remain relevant. He also faces a vulnerable Buccaneers secondary.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Week 13 is the only late-season slate with no NFL byes. This gives fantasy football managers more flexibility than usual. However, injuries cloud the wide receiver landscape. Tee Higgins (concussion), Drake London (knee), Brian Thomas Jr (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr (appendix), Chris Godwin Jr (leg), Terry McLaurin (quad), and Matthew Golden (shoulder) all carry uncertainty.

Each of these situations has major fantasy football implications. Monitor practice participation closely. A late-week downgrade could turn backups like Cedric Tillman, Jakobi Meyers, or Iosivas into instant streaming options.

In the fantasy playoff push, every injury update matters—and staying ahead of the news cycle may be the edge you need.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Jerry Jeudy, CLE (vs. SF)

29. Greg Dortch, ARI (@ TB)

28. Alec Pierce, IND (vs. HOU)

27. Deebo Samuel, WAS (vs. DEN)

26. Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ SEA)

25. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CIN)

24. Darnell Mooney, ATL (@ NYJ)

23. Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. ARI)

22. DK Metcalf, PIT (vs. BUF)

21. DJ Moore, CHI (@ PHI)

20. Stefon Diggs, NE (vs. NYG)

19. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ NE)

18. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. CHI)

17. Troy Franklin, DEN (@ WAS)

16. Michael Wilson, ARI (@ TB)

15. Michael Pittman, IND (vs. HOU)

14. Nico Collins, HOU (@ IND)

13. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. LAR)

12. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. KC)

11. Chris Olave, NO (@ MIA)

10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NO)

9. Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. LV)

8. AJ Brown, PHI (vs. CHI)

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB)

6. Davante Adams, LAR (@ CAR)

5. Puka Nacua, LAR (@ CAR)

4. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ BAL)

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. MIN)

2. George Pickens, DAL (vs. KC)

1. Rashee Rice, KC (@ DAL)

Bottom line

With no teams on bye and several receivers trending upward, Week 13 is shaping up to be one of the most interesting WR slates of the season. Elite options like Rashee Rice and Amon-Ra St. Brown continue to carry lineups. Emerging threats like Michael Wilson and Tetairoa McMillan offer sneaky upside. As always, matchup analysis and late-week injury monitoring are key. Make the right calls now, and you could be setting yourself up for a deep playoff run.