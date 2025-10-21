At this point in the season, some fantasy football managers are worrying about their bad beats. Others are scouring the waiver wire for hopeful help. But for now, it’s Week 8 of the 2025 season, and here is start ‘em, sit ‘em advice for defense and special teams.

Like last week, the best place to visit for defense and special teams is the opponent of the Tennessee Titans. That team is truly awful on offense, and quarterback Cam Ward seems to invent new ways to make mistakes.

This week, the Colts are front and center. They’ve had three monster weeks this season, and one of them was at the Titans. Now they get them at home.

Feast!

Start ‘em: Colts top the list vs. Titans

Head Coach Shane Steichen knows what his team has on the offensive side of the ball. But he’s getting fond of the defense, too, according to AP News.

“[The Chargers have] got a great quarterback and we knew they were going to make some plays,” Steichen said. “But I thought our defense did a great job with the takeaways. Holding that team to 24 points, I thought, was good by our defense.”

The stats back up the Colts’ effectiveness. They are third in the NFL in takeaways, and only four teams have more sacks than the Colts (19). Also, the Colts rank No. 8 in scoring defense at 20 points per game.

Safety Nick Cross said the defense wants to mesh with the offense.

“The offense kept scoring and we sort of kept doing our job good and get a key stop and we’re able to get that after 21 plays,” said Cross, who had an interception Sunday. “It was just one of those things that shows the resilience, the mental fortitude, the competitiveness in our defense.”

The players support and believe in each other. Included in the mix is Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, who shouted out Cross’ effort, according to Colts.com.

“That's the type of play our defense needed,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “Nick's having a great year. He made a big play in a big-time moment, like we expect him to.”

And turnovers matter.

“Just being able to turn the ball over, first and foremost, that's always going to lead us closer to wins,” safety Cam Bynum said. “Also, us not having the greatest game leading up to it — but when we need it, the best players (play) well and (make) plays.”

It should be another long day for Ward and the Titans' offense. And it could be one of those games where the Colts’ defense produces a touchdown. It would be their second of the season.

Start ‘em: Falcons safe play vs. Dolphins

There aren’t a great deal of good matchups this week. So the Falcons get a bump despite only one super good week this season.

They should be able to get pressure on Tua Tagovailoa. And that means sacks. Plus, Tua has hoisted an NFL-worst 10 interceptions this season while the Falcons have racked up six. Could there be a pick-six lurking this week?

Also, remember that the Falcons actually have produced good real-NFL numbers this year. They’re ranked No. 2 in total defense and are first against the pass. Also, they stand at No. 8 in scoring, allowing just 20 points per game.

Hopefully, the Falcons will play the entire game with 11 defenders. They had only 10 for a crucial third-down conversion by the 49ers that went a long way toward deciding the outcome. Head coach Raheem Morris didn’t like the blunder, according to AccessWDUN.

“It was absolutely embarrassing,” coach Raheem Morris said. “It was my fault. I’ll get it fixed.”

Plus, the Falcons are hungry as a team. That always helps the defense get motivated to make game-changing plays.

“At the end of the day, we just have to find a way to win,” quarterback Michael Penix said. “If it’s on the ground, if it’s in the air, whatever it takes, that’s what we have to do. They did do good on the run game, but we’ve got to find a way. We’ve got too many good players on this team to not find a way.”

Other starts: Patriots (vs. Browns), Chiefs (vs. Commanders), and Bills (at Panthers), Packers (at Steelers).

Sit ‘em: Broncos defense vs Cowboys

Listen. It doesn’t matter how good the Broncos' defense is. The Cowboys’ offense is better. The Cowboys are far better than the Giants. And the Giants just hung a 32-spot on that “great” Broncos defense.

Sure, the Broncos probably didn’t take the Giants as seriously as they should have. Plus, they were coming off a game against the Jets where they had their way with nine sacks. And, yes, they did get four sacks and a pick against the Giants.

But they won’t lay a glove on Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense. Dallas is bringing 30-plus points to Denver, so the only way the Broncos can win is by outscoring the Cowboys.

Other sits: Eagles (vs. Giants), Browns (at Patriots), Ravens (vs. Bears).