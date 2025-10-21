Week 8 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is finally here as fantasy managers continue adapting to an ever-changing landscape muddled with injuries, depth-chart changes, and overall football madness. As always, we'll be giving an inside edge to managers looking to upgrade their team through the waiver wire or compensate for the massive slate of teams heading into their Week 8 byes.

Week 7 saw a number of notable injuries, particularly at the quarterback position. Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett stepped in once again for Kyler Murray, offering their starter another week to heal with their bye week here. Panthers' Bryce Young left the game (ankle) and did not return, seriously hurting his chances in Week 8. Commanders' Jayden Daniels was also ruled out (hamstring) against the Cowboys, putting his brief return from previous injury on pause.

With all the new developments, we'll be taking a look at some of the best players to add to your team before the bulk of the fantasy season begins. The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high.

Week 8 BYE: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. QB Jaxson Dart (NYG) – Rostered in 43.3% of leagues

If we haven't been beating this drum loud enough already, Jaxson Dart should be added to fantasy lineups moving forward. No position is safe from injury and even if Dart is an addition to a lineup's bench, it's worth riding the momentum behind this refreshed and revitalized New York Giants team.

He's coming off career-highs with 283 yards passing and four total touchdowns (1 RUSH) against the Denver Broncos. His stock will only rise so grab him while he's still available

2. TE Juwan Johnson (NO) – Rostered in 33.7% of leagues

Juwan Johnson has been a relevant name atop the tight end rankings this season, currently holding the No. 12 spot and averaging 9.5 fantasy points per game. He surpassed 10.0 points in each of his first three games, but eventually fell off in Weeks 3-6.

Last week saw Johnson's highest receiving total of the season at 79 yards as QB Spencer Rattler looked his way seven times. With top tight ends like Cardinals' Trey McBride and Lions' Sam LaPorta off this week, Johnson could be a great add in all formats.

3. TE Theo Johnson (NYG) – Rostered in 11.6% of leagues

Second-year man Theo Johnson has seen a massive uptick in his production since Jaxson Dart took over under center, affirming the old adage that a tight end is a rookie quarterback's best friend. Johnson has four touchdown receptions in his last four games, most recently finding the end zone against the Broncos.

At 6-foot-6, he provides a massive target for Dart and should be a solid addition to fantasy rosters if this offense can keep their current pace.

4. WR Kayshon Boutte (NE) – Rostered in 27.1% of leagues

After being rostered in just 7.0% of leagues the previous week, Patriots' Kayshon Boutte followed up his 5-93-2 receiving stat line with a big play touchdown last week, earning him 13.5 fantasy points (PPR). Given Drake Maye emerging as one of the top young quarterbacks through this point of the season, Boutte should continue to see massive usage moving forward.

5. WR Xavier Legette (CAR) – Rostered in 23.8% of leagues

Legette has seen a slow start to his second year in the NFL and he's been having to deal with splitting opportunities opposite of a first-round pick along with the constant ebbs and flows of a growing offense. He had his best performance in recent memory with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Jets, so Legette will be a name to watch in establishing himself as this team's most reliable passing option.

6. Joe Flacco (CIN) – Rostered in 4.9% of leagues

Joe Flacco is coming into Week 8 following a season-high three touchdowns, 342 passing yards, and 29.98 fantasy points against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Flacco's ceiling was limited in Cleveland thanks to the offense, he inherits one of the best receiving corps in the NFL with Cincinnati, throwing for five touchdowns over his first two games – more than the rest of his season.

As managers grow frustrated with options like Justin Fields or Caleb Williams, Joe Flacco may not be a bad option considering his massive upgrade in a new offense.

7. RB Kyle Monangai (CHI) – Rostered in 4.1% of leagues

Kyle Monangai scores his first NFL TD! NOvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/tlabBDz5Mb — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

Starter D'Andre Swift is having one of his best seasons in recent memory and seems to be exactly what this Bears' offense under coach Ben Johnson had in mind. He's notched 108 and 124-yard totals over his last two games, both resulting in wins for his team.

As the Chicago Bears continue to stack their wins, a hard-nosed running back like Monangai will come in hand when trying to secure late-game wins. His last game saw 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdowns, both career bests.

8. RB Tyjae Spears (TEN) – Rostered in 29.9% of leagues

Tyjae Spears was one of the premier pickups in Week 5 after missing the first four games of the season, but it was never expected that he would threaten Tony Pollard for the lead role. Through his first three games, Spears has seen 4-5-5 in carries and 14-31-22 in rushing yard totals. Still, this passing offense is clearly a work-in-progress and Offensive Coordinator Nick Holz may turn to the running game more to relieve some pressure off rookie QB Cam Ward.

9. WR Alec Pierce (IND) – Rostered in 3.1% of leagues

Alec Pierce comes into Week 8 following his most productive game of the season with five catches on 10 targets for 98 yards. While he's failed to find the end zone this season, Pierce has quietly surpassed 10.0 fantasy points (PPR) in three of his five starts this season. He could be a streaming option in deeper leagues dependent on the matchup, but all members of the Colts' offense behind Daniel Jones deserving consideration for fantasy roster spots.

10. D/ST Atlanta Falcons (vs. MIA) – Rostered in 18.6% of leagues

With solid defenses like the Lions, Jaguars, and Rams on bye this week, picking up a defense could be crucial in this waiver wire. The Falcons will face the Miami Dolphins, who recently just turned the ball over four times and allowed four sacks against the Cleveland Browns.

Given what the Atlanta Falcons were able to do against Josh Allen and the Bills in turning the ball over, they should have a field day against the Miami Dolphins and flying after the football.