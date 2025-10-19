On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles got back into the win column with a narrow road victory over the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 28-22. It was a bounce back game for the Eagles' passing offense, with Jalen Hurts throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns, and Devonta Smith and AJ Brown both crossing the 100-yard plateau.

In fact, it was a connection between Hurts and Brown on a third down late in the fourth quarter that ultimately ended up sealing the win for the Eagles and allowing them to run out the clock.

Jalen Hurts connects with AJ Brown for a HUGE pickup on 3rd down 🦅pic.twitter.com/EFrTOMRzdd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown also scored two touchdowns, one in the fourth quarter, to help the Eagles salt away the win. Smith, meanwhile, had the most yards of any NFL receiver so far this season, torching the Vikings' secondary for 183 yards and a touchdown.

A big win for the Eagles

Article Continues Below

The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday's game in Minneapolis under a great deal of scrutiny for their putrid and predictable offense, despite their 4-2 record. The Eagles were coming off a puzzling road loss to the lowly New York Giants that exposed their flaws on offense for a national audience.

While it was far from a perfect performance against the undermanned Vikings on Sunday, the Eagles did address concerns about their passing game, with Jalen Hurts reminding folks that he is indeed a serviceable, if not elite, NFL quarterback who knows how to utilize the elite weapons he's been surrounded with in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, it was another slow day for running back Saquon Barkley, who had arguably the greatest running back season of all time in 2024 but has regressed significantly so far this year. Barkley left the game at one point due to an injury concern but thankfully was able to return.

In any case, any win is a good win, especially on the road, and the Eagles now sit with an impressive record of 5-2 as the season passes its one-third mark.

Philadelphia will next take the field on Sunday at home for a rematch against the Giants.